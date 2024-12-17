Jessica Simpson Looks Unrecognizable in New Studio Pic

Jessica Simpson shared a new pic — and a totally new look — this week.

The singer returned to the studio for the first time in more than a decade and documented the moment on social media.

“I can’t wait for y’all to hear the soundtrack of my soul 💿,” she captioned a shot of herself lounging next to a piano in a skimpy two-piece white ensemble and black fishnet stockings.

However, fans were quick to point out that Simpson’s face looks markedly different from a post she shared in November.

“I don’t even recognize this person,” one commented, with another agreeing, “That is not Jessica Simpson. No way.”

This is far from the first time that Simpson has been scrutinized by fans and followers.

After getting candid about her battle with addiction and alcohol in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, Simpson fired back at commenters earlier this year who accused her of picking up the bottle again.

In August, the singer replied to someone who commented that she “STOP DRINKING!” on an Instagram post celebrating her son Ace’s 11th birthday. The 44-year-old mother of three quickly made it clear that she’s still sober and has been for quite some time.

“I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I’ve made for myself and for my family,” Simpson wrote. “Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way.”

In November 2023, Simpson opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her revelations since quitting alcohol.

“I don’t even know that person,” she admitted. “That person was not feeling. Now I’m in the world of just feeling everything and, no matter what, even if it’s a sad emotion, I get through it quicker and I don’t hold on to it. So for me, eliminating alcohol was like eliminating fear.”