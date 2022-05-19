How Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Keep The Spark Going In Their Marriage 

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, even after almost 10 years of marriage. So, what is their secret? Biel recently revealed how the couple keeps their marriage alive.

Biel: ‘You Have To Keep Making Each Other A Priority’

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Biel shared, “It’s a really good question, right? Well, I’ll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: ‘We might be married, but we have to keep dating,’ and it’s so true.”

“You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together,” the actress continued. “It’s not always easy, as we all know, but those touchpoint moments make all the hard times palatable.”

Biel and Timberlake not only support each other in their respective careers; the couple recently got the chance to work together on Biel’s Hulu true-crime series Candy. Fans were excited to see Timberlake take on a role in the show, acting alongside his wife.

Biel’s Successful New Show

Even though it just premiered a few days ago, Candy is already getting rave reviews. When asked about any potential award nominations, Biel said that, while that would be amazing, she didn’t go into the show thinking it would sweep the award shows.

“I mean, any kind of nomination feels unbelievable,” Biel said. “When you’re working on a show, you just want to tell the story, and you really cannot think about it in terms of expectations of who will see it and who will like it and what will happen to it. You just can’t think about it in those terms—at all.”

The actress continued, “So, you’re kind of working in a vacuum. And when people actually like it, it’s just startling. You’re like, ‘Oh my god, really? Me too! I like it too.’ I’m a big fan of the show. I think all of our directors and our amazing showrunner, Robin and Nick, our co-creator—I mean, I’m just in awe of these guys. I just love working with these people. So, I’m really proud of it, and it’d be amazing. But also, it would be amazing no matter what. The experience was amazing.”

If Candy does get any award nominations, Timberlake will definitely be by his wife’s side, supporting her project. From prioritizing date nights to hanging out together on set, it looks like Timberlake and Biel have cracked the code for maintaining a fun and loving marriage.

