jessica-alba-and-cash-warren-finalize-divorce-with-multimillion-dollar-settlement

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren finalized their divorce two years after their separation, with Alba reportedly paying a multimillion-dollar settlement.

Court documents filed by Warren on Feb. 13 and obtained by TMZ show the exes, who married in 2008, will not pay each other spousal support.

Warren’s getting a cool $3 million to even things out. Alba will split the bill into two bites—$1.5 million now and $1.5 million a year later.

Alba and Warren separated in 2024 and share three children: daughters Honor Marie, 17, and Haven Garner, 14, and son Hayes Alba, 8. Alba filed for divorce in January 2025 after 16 years of marriage and 20 years as a couple.

“I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” the Sin City star wrote on Instagram then.

“I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals,” she added. “We are moving forward with love, kindness, and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time.”

Jessica Alba Very Publicly Moved on From Cash Warren

Meanwhile, Alba has clearly moved on from the 47-year-old Warren, trading up for a younger model. The 44-year-old Fantastic Four star is now dating 33-year-old Top Gun: Maverick heartthrob Danny Ramirez.

Alba has often been seen out and about with Ramirez, flaunting her new flame.

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

However, Warren isn’t sweating Alba’s new romance. Last summer, Warren told TMZ, “I’m happy for her.”

When asked if he was also back on the dating scene, he played it cool with a coy smile, replying, “No, let me know if you’ve got anybody.”