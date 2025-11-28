jessica-alba-shares-bold-swim-outfit-snap-with-much-younger-boyfriend

Freshly single Jessica Alba added a dash of romance to her Thanksgiving as she celebrated with her younger boyfriend.

Videos by Suggest

Yesterday, the 44-year-old mother of three celebrated Thanksgiving by dropping a carousel of photos on her Instagram, giving her followers something extra to be thankful for. Tucked within the Turkey Day tribute was a sizzling snapshot of her and Top Gun: Maverick star Danny Ramirez holding hands during a romantic beach stroll.

In the snapshot, the Sin City star rocked a daring bikini that left little to the imagination, showcasing her fit physique. Beside her, Ramirez—11 years her junior and oozing charm—turned up the heat in bold red trunks.

Image via Instagram / Jessica Alba

The veteran actress also shared photos of her three children, daughters Honor, 17, and Haven, 14, and son Hayes, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Cash Warren. Alba officially filed for divorce from Warren, 46, on February 7, citing irreconcilable differences.

“Grateful, grateful, grateful,” Alba wrote alongside the post. “Most thankful for these little souls who make my world brighter every day – my babies, my everything.”

“Sending everyone big hugs, cozy moments, yummy eats, and a whole lot of love this Thanksgiving,” the Honey star added.

Meanwhile, the sultry nugget featuring Alba and Ramirez mostly featured wholesome content.

Alba’s Thanksgiving Instagram post also featured photos with friends, her parents Mark and Catherine Alba, and motivational quotes, including, “I’m grateful for deep breaths that center my soul and make everything clear … and I’m grateful for the love that reminds me life is pure magic.”

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Made It Instagram Official Earlier This Month

Alba and Ramirez (who starred in the most recent Captain America film) made their relationship Instagram official this month. Ramirez posted several photos of the couple from the November 8 Baby2Baby Gala, where Alba serves as a board member.

Alba seems to be loving life and finding her groove again with her new beau, not appearing in a film since 2024’s Trigger Warning. Meanwhile, Ramirez is gearing up to soar back into action in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday, reprising his role as Joaquin Torres—the Falcon to Anthony Mackie’s Captain America.