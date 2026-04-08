‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Ex Calls Cops on Him After Breakup

Former Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro recently interacted with law enforcement following his recent breakup with his ex, Kirsten.

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According to TMZ, Kirsten called the police, stating she needed help getting her things from his Miami residence. The call was listed as a “domestic dispute.”

Kirsten also told law enforcement during the phone call that she and Ortiz-Magro had been together for 3 years and were living together as a “family unit.”

Upon their arrival, she told responding officers that she had separated from the reality TV star over alleged “infidelity issues.”

She asked the officers to escort her into the residence to pick up her belongings.

The report on the incident noted that Ortiz-Magro was informed that officers would be there to keep the peace and to help Kirsten get her things.

The exes notably agreed that Kirsten would come back with a moving truck at a later time. She departed from the residence without any issues.

The ‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Rep Speaks Out

In a statement to TMZ, Ortiz-Magro’s rep spoke out about the breakup and law enforcement situation.

“He was in the process of separating from his long term girlfriend,” the rep stated. “And it was at his request for her to call the police to ensure that the separation/moving out was peaceful, and because he’s been the recipient of falsehoods in the past, and is in a really good place and didn’t want there to be any unnecessary drama.”

Ortiz-Magro has dealt with legal issues concerning past relationships over the years. In 2021, he was arrested for domestic violence following an incident with his ex, Jenn Harley.

He spoke out days after the incident, stating in an Instagram Stories post that he was “grateful” for all of his “real friends.”

“I take all experiences as lessons,” he shared. “You learn who really cares about you when [you’re] down and out and [then] you see who doesn’t! But I guess they call it the weeding process.”

He then added, “Thank you to my real friends who haven’t left my side and haven’t betrayed me.”