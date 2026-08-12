‘Jersey Shore’ Star Didn’t Invite 2 of Her Castmates to Her Wedding — and She Has No Regrets

Jenni “JWoww” Farley has a strong message for people complaining that they weren’t invited to her wedding.

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The Jersey Shore star took to social media to blast the “haters” who used social media to complain that they weren’t included.

“I’m doing this once because it’s so infuriating that while I am trying to enjoy being a wife to my husband, I am now getting caught up in retweets and tabloids about who was invited and who wasn’t invited, and who retweeted it, and who commented under it,” she said.

@jwoww PSA to the haters 😂 … touch grass and watch an all new episode of @Jersey Shore because you really need to do something with your life… but anywho 🥂 to us @Zack Clayton ♬ original sound – Jenni Farley

“If you were a true friend, if you were a true family member, none of this would be public right now, you would have came to me,” she continued. “But you can’t come to me, because then you can’t play victim to your own fake-ass narrative, because the reality is less than 50 people were in it, and these 50 people would f—-ing go to jail for me. That is the fact.”

Farley explained that the guest list for the wedding was intentionally limited. She knew those invited would make an effort to come, or would at least be happy for her if they couldn’t make it.

“Not only would they be happy, they would not s–t talk if they even weren’t invited,” she added. The reality star and mom of two told those people they “proved” why they weren’t included in the first place.

She said they were “in it for the wrong reason, you’re not in it to show love, you’re not in it for the most beautiful part of my life, which is getting married to the person I could not love more, while my children are by my side.”

Farley believes those people were “in it for the f—ing drama, and it’s a f—-ing joke.”

“You get what you deserve, and when you continue to play victim to your own narrative, and you continue with this bulls–t, you will never succeed in life,” she said.

People in the comment section on TikTok speculated Farley was talking about Jersey Shore co-stars Angelina Pivarnick and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Farley and her new husband Zack Carpinello married in a small New Jersey ceremony. Guests were made to believe they were attending a screening of Farley’s new film Nanny Cam, but were surprised with a ceremony, Us Weekly reported.