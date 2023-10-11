Jeremy Allen White Says He Will Take Sobriety Tests Just So He Can See His Kids

Jeremy Allen White, known for his roles in Shameless and The Bear, has agreed to undergo alcohol testing as part of a custody agreement with his estranged wife, actress Addison Timlin. The custody agreement outlines strict measures aimed at ensuring Jeremy’s sobriety while he spends time with their two daughters, Ezer and Dolores. If he violates the terms by consuming alcohol, he could lose custody of his children.

According to legal documents recently obtained by TMZ, Jeremy has consented to alcohol testing up to five times a week when he has custody of his daughters. In the event of a positive alcohol test, Jeremy will immediately lose custody. However, the agreement also allows Jeremy to retake the test 15 minutes later to ensure the results’ accuracy.

The shared custody agreement indicates that Jeremy and Addison have agreed to joint physical and legal custody of their children. Still, Jeremy’s custodial time comes with strict conditions, including mandatory attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at least once a week. Additional therapy may also be required as part of his custody responsibilities.

The divorce proceedings between Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin began in May, marking the end of their three-year marriage. Despite their separation, the former couple appeared amicable in August when they attended their children’s soccer practice together. Nevertheless, the divorce has yet to be finalized, leaving the former spouses with shared responsibilities for their daughters.

While the custody agreement reflects the challenges the couple faces during their divorce, Jeremy Allen White has already moved on to a new relationship with model Ashley Moore. The couple was recently spotted sharing a public display of affection, further indicating that they have moved forward with their respective lives.

Jeremy’s commitment to maintaining his sobriety as outlined in the custody agreement underscores his dedication to being a responsible parent and ensuring a healthy environment for his children. As the legal process continues, Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin, and their families navigate the complexities of co-parenting and the adjustments that come with the dissolution of a marriage.

The custody agreement highlights the importance of creating a stable and supportive atmosphere for the children involved in a divorce. In this case, Jeremy and Addison’s commitment to their daughters’ well-being is evident, as they work together to navigate the challenges of co-parenting during this transitional period in their lives.