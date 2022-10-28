The ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament Of Champions Bracket Has Been Revealed, When Will The Superchamps Be Playing?

The 30th ever Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions is almost here, and we’re finally getting a peek at the bracket. Here’s what we know about this year’s chosen competitors, and just when last season’s biggest winners will go up to bat!

‘Jeopardy! Tournament Of Champions’ Kicks Off On Halloween

Now that Jeopardy!‘s Second Chance Tournament has almost wrapped, we know the dates for the highly-anticipated Tournament of Champions. As revealed on the official Jeopardy! website, the match will kick off on Monday, October 31. However, fans are going to have to wait a little while to see last season’s top three champions compete.

That doesn’t mean fans will have to wait long to see some of last season’s most formidable competitors, though. In fact, viewers will get to watch a Jeopardy! “Superchampion” compete in the very first quarterfinal. There is a bit of confusion among the Jeopardy! fandom as to what makes a contestant a “Superchampion.” When the original 5-game-win limit was lifted in 2003, any player that won six games or more was considered a “Superchampion.”

If that were still the case, half of the tournament’s competitors would qualify for that title. As the seasons went on and more and more contestants surpassed that 6-game mark, people began tightening the parameters of “Superchampion.”

As the term is used today, it usually refers to someone who has won 10 games or more. Viewers will remember this season’s competitor, Chris Pannullo, was most recently deemed a “Superchampion” after his 10th win. As it turns out, five winners from last season would also be considered “Superchampions” by this distinction.

When Will The ‘Superchamps’ Compete?

Two of those five, Ryan Long and Jonathan Fisher, won’t automatically be advancing to the semifinals. That honor has been reserved for Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider—all of whom won over 20 games last season.

Ryan Long, who claimed victory in an astounding 16 games last season, will compete in the very first quarterfinal broadcast on October 31. So, fans will certainly be in for an exciting game right off the bat. Jonathan Fisher, who won an impressive 11 games, will take the podium in the very next competition on November 1.

Other standouts include Jaskaran Singh, the College Championship winner, who will compete in the November 4 quarterfinal. Fans will also remember Sam Buttrey, the champion from the “Professors Tournament,” who will be competing in the very next broadcast on November 7.

While no dates have been announced, it’s assumed that the semifinals will commence on November 8 with Amy Scheider, last season’s biggest winner, in the first round.

No matter how the competition shakes out, fans are in for an exciting tournament. Last season brought an immensely impressive slew of competitors, and we can’t wait to see who will be crowned at the end of Jeopardy!‘s biggest competition of the year.

