Apparently, There’s One Accessory ‘Jeopardy!’ Doesn’t Want Contestants To Wear

Jeopardy! contestants typically bring a little of their own style to their time on the game show, and that includes fashion statements. However, player Ben Hebert was forced to ditch one of his accessories and probably for a very good reason.

Hebert Had A Small Change During The Break

Hebert, a Chicago shipping manager, faced off against returning champion Chris Pannullo and Steph Martin, an editor and writer from Colorado. When the contestants were introduced to the audience, Hebert could be seen sporting a gold tie clip.

The accessory seems pretty innocuous, but after the first round of the show, Hebert was no longer wearing the clip. So, why might the Jeopardy! crew have asked him to ditch the tie clip?

No one acknowledged the missing tie clip or explained why Hebert took it off, but it seems likely that it was affecting the camera. The lights on the game show’s set were reflecting off Hebert’s clip and bouncing into the camera, making a light flare effect. It’s reasonable to assume that the show’s crew asked him to take it off to avoid flashing a distracting light at viewers.

Apparently, the tie and its clip were actually Hebert’s second choice. According to him, he was looking forward to competing in a snazzy tweed jacket and gorgeous bolo tie but had to adjust for the cameras.

I was thinking of you when I picked out my original outfit. Wardrobe said the tweed didn’t play well on camera. My biggest disappointment was not getting to wear my bolo tie on national TV. pic.twitter.com/2usFnRkn6s — Ben Hebert PARODY (@benhebertdotcom) December 6, 2022

The Final Jeopardy! Answer That Put Hebert In Third

Having to drop the tie clip wasn’t the only loss Hebert experienced during his time on the game show. He managed to rack up a pretty impressive $12,400 as the contestants headed into Final Jeopardy!—Pannullo had $33,200, while Martin collected $600.

However, Hebert lost big on the Final Jeopardy! Clue. His incorrect answer and wager of $11,750 knocked him down to $650. Martin bet just $100 but guessed correctly, putting her in second place with $700.

Unsurprisingly, Pannullo was the show’s big winner, taking home $37,421. His winning streak rose to 21, and he racked up a total of $748,286 after the night. Most viewers assumed Pannullo would win against Hebert and Martin, but Hebert’s big Final Jeopardy! goof was hard for many to watch.

Ben Hebert might not have gone home with the title of champ or thousands of dollars, but he put up a pretty good fight against a seasoned player like Pannullo. Plus, he got the seal of approval from fans, including one from the show’s fashion reviewer superfan, so he still came away with a win!

