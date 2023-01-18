‘Jeopardy!’ Game Was The First In 25 Years To Set This Record

If you didn’t get a chance to see the January 12 episode of Jeopardy!, then you seriously missed out! As hardcore Jeopardy! fans later pointed out, Thursday’s competitors managed to correctly answer each of the show’s 61 clues.

Usually, there will be a few clues that manage to go over all three contestants’ heads. In the Jeopardy! world, we call these “triple-stumpers,” and they occur in nearly every game.

However, on Thursday, there wasn’t a single triple-stumper to be seen. On Thursday’s episode, contestants Yogesh Raut, Kyle Daly, and Kristina Mosley faced off in a game for the Jeopardy! record books.

The game show is split into three rounds. The first two, Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy, feature boards each consisting of 30 clues. Then, in Final Jeopardy, the contestants each attempt to answer one final clue. So, altogether, players are faced with a cumulative 61 clues.

According to J! Archive, the average number of correct responses in season 38 was about 50. So, it’s no small feat for contestants to knock each and every clue off of the board.

That’s not to say that there weren’t some incorrect answers. In fact, Yogesh Raut was the only one to answer the Final Jeopardy clue correctly. However, in Thursday’s game, every time a contestant gave a wrong answer, another was able to buzz in with the correct one.

It’s An Extremely Rare Occurrence

In response to a recap of the January 12 game, one fan pointed out how amazing the contestants’ performances truly were. “Correct me if I’m wrong but I do believe this is the first time in Jeopardy! History that all 61 clues have been answered correctly and that there were 0 triple stumpers,” one fan wrote.

While the fan was right to recognize how astounding the gameplay was, it certainly wasn’t the first. In response, another fan pointed out two other times contestants answered all 61 clues correctly.

The first one was a 1992 game won by Jerome Vered. The other was a 1993 game won by Mike Boyd. In that game, all three contestants even managed to correctly answer the Final Jeopardy round.

Of course, many more fans chimed in with other perfect 61-correct-answer games. However, one pointed out that this most recent one seems to be the first since this 1998 won by Chris Ward. It just goes to show that when a fan base is made up of die-hard trivia lovers, almost every day is record-setting!