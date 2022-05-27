‘Jeopardy!’ Second Place Winner Reveals Favorite Books Out Of 30 They Read To Prepare

A lot of people daydream about competing on Jeopardy!, but answering the trivia questions is harder than it looks. Julian Glander, who came in second place on the game show, recently revealed the amount of studying he had to do to prepare for his time on Jeopardy!.

“If anyone was wondering how much prep goes into coming in second place on Jeopardy, this is the stack of books I read between last July and this February,” Glander tweeted. Attached was a picture of a huge stack of books, including titles about American presidents, national parks, and classical music.

if anyone was wondering how much prep goes into coming in second place on Jeopardy, this is the stack of books I read between last July and this February 🤓 pic.twitter.com/Nj9ya2SyUf — Julian Glander (@glanderco) May 19, 2022

He followed the post up with another tweet: “this whole stack of books fell over and landed on me right after I took the picture. a perfect poetic end to my jeopardy journey.” Even though the pile of books was huge, Glander revealed that he didn’t actually use that much of the knowledge he gained from reading.

“Are there any answers you got from these books that were asked on the show?” one fan asked. Glander replied, “I think 1 answer (Sioux falls being the largest city in South Dakota) out of all this reading hahahah.” Another fan asked, “Which were the best?” Glander said, “the c-span presidents book and NYT smarter by Sunday were my favorite reads.”

The Weird Skill He Showed Off

Glander, an animator from Pittsburgh, showed off a pretty weird skill while he was competing on the game show.

“What is it you can do?” host Ken Jennings asked Glander. “Well, a lot of people can sing the alphabet backward. I can sing it fully in reverse.” Jennings asked if that wasn’t the same thing, and Glander quickly proved him wrong. “No,” Glander said, then began to sing the letters backward—while fully saying each letter. It’s hard to describe, but it sounds something like a record being played backward.

“This is possibly the greatest jeopardy contestant interview in history. Or at least the weirdest,” one person tweeted. Another fan wrote, “This is the most unsettling thing I’ve ever seen.” Glander took to social media to address the video, poking fun at the weird sound of him reciting the backward alphabet: “my backup anecdote was about my collection of squished pennies but the producers were adamant about closing out the week with a satanic chant.”

From weird skills to extensive studying, it seems like Jeopardy! contestants have to be able to do it all—and even then, they might not end up using the facts they learned from all that reading. Just ask Glander.

