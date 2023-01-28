‘Jeopardy!’ Champ’s Way Of Picking Categories Apparently Infuriated Some Fans

Who knew politeness was so unpopular in the Jeopardy! fandom? Contestant Troy Meyer has officially become eligible for the next Tournament of Champions, and most fans are ecstatic. Both his impressive gameplay and uncanny resemblance to comedian Bill Hader have made him a fan favorite from the start. However, it looks like some viewers aren’t a fan of the newest champ for one bizarre reason: He apparently says “please” too much.

Meyer has dominated the Jeopardy! stage for a week now, so fans are now well acquainted with his playstyle. One of his habits is that every time he selects a clue, he always ends with “please.” For example, “2-Words Science Terms, $800, please,” Meyer asked Ken Jennings during his second game.

It’s safe to say that he’s selected more than a few categories now, and fans have caught on to the quirk. However, instead of celebrating the Florida-based music executive for his good Southern manners, some fans find it extremely annoying.

On January 20, Meyer’s second day on the show, one fan took to Twitter, commenting on an official Jeopardy! post, “The dude says please way too much.”

However, this user wasn’t the only one irked by it. “I wish the contestants would quit saying please,” another fan tweeted. “It is so annoying to hear please 100 times.”

Another couldn’t express their irritation fast enough, posting a tweet riddled with typos in an infuriated frenzy. “Please stop saying please contestants for the next group PLEASE,” the disgruntled fan wrote.

This backlash is bizarre to say the least. Never have we seen such a minor (and polite!) player quirk turn into such a point of contention. Since joining the show, Meyer has been a delight with his easy smiles and genuine humility every time he’s won.

Not to mention, Meyer is far from the only contestant with his own personal style of selecting categories. Some contestants take their time requesting clues while others keep it short and sweet; it’s always been this way and it’s never really been an issue until now.

It just goes to show that people will always find something to complain about as long as they’re looking for it. We have to say, we certainly don’t mind Meyer saying “please.” Who knows? Maybe that’s the secret ingredient to his stellar gameplay. A little bit of politeness goes a long way, after all. So, until these naysayers can match his Jeopardy! stats, it’s probably best for everyone to keep their bitter and unhelpful criticisms to themselves—please.