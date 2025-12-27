Jennifer Lopez Suffers Embarrassing Photo-Editing Fail in Christmas Selfie

Jennifer Lopez has some explaining to do.

The “Jenny From the Block” and “On the Floor” singer posted a festive selfie on Thursday in honor of the Christmas holiday. However, Lopez (or whoever runs her social media accounts) uploaded a selfie with a glaring photo-editing fail.

Merry Christmas one and all! pic.twitter.com/7SzBJRjyIz — jlo (@JLo) December 26, 2025

Lopez’s left hand is shown holding a phone — presumably an iPhone — with a glaring improbability: The phone curved/bent. This is a clear sign that some sort of sloppy editing was done on the photo. The Apple logo is also missing from the iPhone, so it appears something might have gone wrong while that change was being made. (Sometimes celebs edit out brand logos if they do not have sponsorship deals from the brand in question, so that’s not really the issue here.)

It’s also possible that Lopez’s hand is actually from a separate image and the editor made a mistake when combining the two selfies to create the desired post.

Whatever happened, X users instantly called Lopez out. Read some of the roasts/reactions below:

The iPhone is bending like Beckham (source)

“Bent so hard it’s doing yoga poses now” (source)

“That’s not an iPhone, that’s the new Nano Banana Pro Max.” (source)

“Did she make her finger longer ? I’m so confused on what edit would cause that” (source)

“I love you, girl. But you’ve got to double check for unintended distortion in any photo you edit—before posting.” (source)

Lopez has not commented on the fail, and the messed-up photo remains live as of press time.