Jennifer Lopez Posts Father’s Day Tribute to Ben Affleck Amid Divorce Rumors

Rumors are continuing to swirl about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Several insiders believe that the celeb couple could be heading for a divorce.

But Father’s Day seemed to be a breath of fresh air for “Bennifer.” Lopez penned a heartfelt tribute to the famed actor to commemorate the special holiday.

“Our hero. Happy Father’s Day,” Lopez wrote as the caption with an accompanying photo of Affleck on her Instagram story.

For what it’s worth the writing has been on the wall to confirm the divorce rumors. Ben has been living separately from Jennifer in a Brentwood rental home. Their $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills is on the market, and on several occasions, both celebs have been spotted out devoid of their wedding rings.

Affleck Ripped For Bombing Tom Brady Roast

Seven-time Super Bowl Champion, Tom Brady, was under heavy pressure as the subject of his Netflix roast. Famed comedians, actors, former teammates, and coaches all got a chance to take their shot at the future Hall of Famer.

Comedic roasts tend to get a little rowdy as the jokes are meant to push the envelope. However, Affleck, who was on the panel of roasters, went more of a moderate route when it came to his set. Which was much to the chagrin of comedian Nikki Glaser.

“I haven’t watched it again, like how it looked, because I don’t like to watch people bomb,” Glaser said of Affleck’s roast set.

“He didn’t prepare. He’s someone who’s famous enough he probably thinks it’s beneath him to do this. Like, ‘I’m just gonna do a favor, it’s not gonna be that big of a deal.’ And then you do it and you go, ‘Oh! This is way bigger than I thought it was going to be. I’m just kind of phoning it in.”

Glaser also added that she felt that Affleck could have potentially performed an amazing set. But lack of preparation is the reason that she and many others were unmoved.

“There were so many jokes that didn’t get used that could’ve filled up an entire set of his that would’ve been amazing, but either they couldn’t get him on the phone enough to work out something, he didn’t practice enough or he just picked a bad premise and then he had to stick to it the whole time,” Glaser added.

“It didn’t work right away, so it’s not gonna work later… if your joke bombs, you’re onto the next one. That’s probably what he should’ve done.”