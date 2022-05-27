Jennifer Lopez Can’t Stop Matching Her Outfits To Her Engagement Ring

Jennifer Lopez clearly loves her new engagement ring from two-time fiancé Ben Affleck, and naturally, that’s because of the man who gave it to her. Affleck is clearly head over heels in love with the “Jenny From The Block” singer, which is probably why he was able to get Lopez the perfect engagement ring. Now Lopez can’t stop showing it off while wearing matching ensembles.

Jennifer Lopez Dazzles In Gorgeous Green Hues

If you weren’t aware of Jennifer Lopez’s favorite color, look no further than her brand spanking new engagement ring courtesy of her new fiancé Ben Affleck. Lopez is notoriously crazy for all things emerald-colored, so naturally, when Affleck popped the question again to his former fiancée he did so with the biggest green gemstone he could find.

Lopez has wasted no time in quickly throwing together some choice outfits to match her new bling. The triple threat actress-singer-dancer seemingly can’t find a shade of green that doesn’t suit her. We love the dark green tone in this photoset. The deep color makes Lopez’s dark eyes look like pools of mystery. We love how mature and sexy this shade is, plus how well it would work with a variety of skin tones.

Flirty And Fun JLO Comes Out To Play

The Marry Me star also has a playful side as evidenced by this short video Lopez posted to Instagram of herself enjoying a bright green sucker while riding in a car. Lopez wore a colorful button-up shirt with a tropical design, so the only green in the video came from her sucker and her blinding ring. It likely wasn’t an accident that Lopez held the sucker in her left hand. All the better to show off that bling!

Are You “On The JLO?”

If you’re part of Lopez’s inner circle after joining her group “On The JLO,” you might have gotten an email with a series of candid shots of her and Affleck cuddling together at what appears to be an intimate dinner party. Lopez wore a velvety green crop top with matching bottoms and looked positively divine. Affleck wasn’t looking too bad himself in a suit that was deliciously rumpled.

(Jennifer Lopez/On The JLO)

This photo was taken the same night Lopez won the Icon Award at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, so this night was clearly a massive win for her all around. Affleck and Lopez look so unbelievably happy together, we’re a little jealous. There’s still no word yet on when the two plan to walk down the aisle together, but we feel like it could be announced any day now.

