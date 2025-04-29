Jennifer Lopez Makes Inflation Joke, Says Her Love ‘Will Now Be Costing a Thing’

Proving that the national inflation is impacting everyone, Jennifer Lopez made a hilarious reference to her 2001 hit song “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

In a post on Instagram over the weekend, Lopez shared a meme that reads, “Due to inflation, my love will now be costing a thing.”

Photo by Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The singer’s fans quickly took to the comment section to fully agree with her post. “Not me screaming,” one fan wrote with a cry-laugh emoji. “Don’t forget to increase the tariffs.”

Another fan wrote, “Even if you are broke, my love costs a thing!!!”

Meanwhile, a devoted follower stated, “Even if I’m broke, I still managed to buy tickets for two of your shows because love does cost something.”

Jennifer Lopez Posts Meme As New Poll Shows Americans Expect President Trump’s Tariffs to Raise Prices in the Country

Meanwhile, new polls from Gallup and CBS News reveal that nearly 90% of Americans are expecting President Trump’s worldwide tariffs to cause prices to increase.

The Gallup poll, which was conducted between Apr. 2 and Apr. 15, indicated that the majority of Americans say tariffs will drive up prices and end up costing more money than they generate.

The Trump administration began rolling out tariffs just after President Trump’s inauguration. CBS News reported that the tariffs not only created market volatility but also sparked fears of a recession in the US.

The reciprocal tariffs against other countries are currently on pause for 90 days, except for China. Tariffs on steel, aluminum, imported vehicles, and other goods are also in effect.

A 10% baseline tariff is also in place on many imported goods.