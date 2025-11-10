jennifer-lawrence-addresses-her-near-retirement-from-acting

Just before the debut of her and Robert Pattinson’s new film, Die My Love, Jennifer Lawrence revealed she nearly retired from acting.

During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Lawrence said she was “at peace” with the idea of quitting her acting career following a two-year break.

“I took a little time,” she explained. “I was working all of my twenties, and then I was like… ‘What’s out here? What’s going on?'”

When Norton asked if she was worried about not getting back into Hollywood, the Oscar-winning actress shared, “I was at peace with the possibility of that happening. [Hollywood] is a lot… I think I would have been [okay], but also I would’ve been really upset. I don’t know.”

Lawrence is now back for the comedy-drama Die My Love. According to IMDb, the film follows Grace, a writer and young mother, as she slowly slips into madness.

“Locked away in an old house in and around Montana, we see her acting increasingly agitated and erratic, leaving her companion, Jackson, increasingly worried and helpless,” the film’s description reads.

Starring alongside Lawrence and Pattinson in the film are Sissy Spacek, Nick Nolte, LaKeith Stanfield, and Gabrielle Rose.

Jennifer Lawrence Previously Spoke About Her Two-Year Acting Hiatus

Right before the premiere of her 2021 film Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence spoke to Vanity Fair about her break.

Noting the reason behind her hiatus, Lawrence said she felt like she was “not pumping out the quality” of films she should have.

“I just think everybody had gotten sick of me,” she said. “I’d gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t she run?’”

She further pointed out, “I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody’s mad.’ And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul.”