Jennifer Lawrence Seemingly Reveals Name of Baby No. 2

Months after she and her husband, Cooke Maroney, welcomed their second baby, Jennifer Lawrence seemingly revealed the child’s name.

According to E! News, the Hunger Games star was spotted wearing a beaded keychain with the names “Cy” and “Louie” while on a walk in New York City last month. Cy is the name of her eldest son.

Lawrence’s rep confirmed last fall that she and Maroney were expecting their second child after the actress’ baby bump was put on display during the couple’s wedding anniversary dinner in October 2024.

Known for keeping her personal life private, Jennifer Lawrence previously spoke to Vogue about how motherhood has impacted her.

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood,” she said during the 2022 interview. “Only because it’s so different for everybody. The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.’ I just stared.”

She then pointed out, “I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing.”

Jennifer Lawrence Previously Acknowledged Her Children Would Not Have a Normal Childhood

Although she’s notorious for keeping her children out of the public spotlight, Jennifer Lawrence has acknowledged that they won’t have a normal childhood due to her stardom.

“I’ve contemplated having a child that’s being born into a lifestyle that’s different from his friends,” she told fellow mom Cameron Diaz for Interview in 2023. “But kids have advantages and disadvantages when they’re born, all of them.”

Lawrence also said, “The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he’s loved, and that he’s our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness. I’m sure there will be challenges specifically from my choices and my lifestyle, and we’ll both have to confront that and deal with it when that day comes.”

Regarding her super-busy career, the actress said she’s more mindful of the projects she chooses due to motherhood.

“There’s no squeezing when you have a baby,” she added. “There’s just home, and it’s the best. It definitely helps weed out projects: ‘Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?’”