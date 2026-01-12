Jennifer Lawrence and BLACKPINK’s Lisa Wow in Sheer Looks at 2026 Golden Globes

Sheer was the star of the show at the Golden Globes, as Jennifer Lawrence and BLACKPINK’s Lisa left very little to the imagination. Both stars turned heads in provocative, barely-there gowns that perfectly showcased their killer curves and sultry silhouettes.

If the goal was to set the red carpet on fire, consider it mission accomplished…

Lawrence made a jaw-dropping entrance in a sheer plunging gown. The daring design featured side cutouts and strategically placed floral embroidery, all topped off with an embroidered floral powder pink collar.

Jennifer Lawrence at the 83rd Golden Globes on January 11, 2026, at The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The Winter’s Bone actress even offered an extra cheeky shot of her backside for the cameras, and we are not mad about it.

Jennifer Lawrence gives a cheeky look back at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.(Photo by JC Olivera/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The Oscar winner framed her face with a sleek blonde mane and a set of sharp, blunt bangs. The 35-year-old kept the sparkle simple, letting a single, ice-cold diamond necklace do all the heavy lifting.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Joins Jennifer Lawrence With Stunning Sheer Gown

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK member and White Lotus star Lisa (real name Lalisa Manobal) echoed Lawrence’s sheer look.

Lisa showed up and showed out in a black gown that paired a sheer top with a black tube top. The gown also featured some seriously dramatic sleeves. The 28-year-old polished off her look with a chunky, layered necklace.

Lalisa Manobal shows off her sheer look at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Lisa also rocked bold bangs. She let the rest of her sleek raven hair cascade effortlessly, highlighting her killer curves and impossibly slim waist.

The night marked her Golden Globes debut, where she pulled double duty as a presenter and chief cheerleader for her White Lotus crew. It was a busy night for the cast, as the show swaggered in with six nominations—the most of any TV series—including a nod for Best Television Series, Drama.