Jennifer Lawrence and BLACKPINK’s Lisa Wow in Sheer Looks at 2026 Golden Globes

Sheer was the star of the show at the Golden Globes, as Jennifer Lawrence and BLACKPINK’s Lisa left very little to the imagination. Both stars turned heads in provocative, barely-there gowns that perfectly showcased their killer curves and sultry silhouettes.
If the goal was to set the red carpet on fire, consider it mission accomplished…
Lawrence made a jaw-dropping entrance in a sheer plunging gown. The daring design featured side cutouts and strategically placed floral embroidery, all topped off with an embroidered floral powder pink collar.
The Winter’s Bone actress even offered an extra cheeky shot of her backside for the cameras, and we are not mad about it.
The Oscar winner framed her face with a sleek blonde mane and a set of sharp, blunt bangs. The 35-year-old kept the sparkle simple, letting a single, ice-cold diamond necklace do all the heavy lifting.
BLACKPINK’s Lisa Joins Jennifer Lawrence With Stunning Sheer Gown
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK member and White Lotus star Lisa (real name Lalisa Manobal) echoed Lawrence’s sheer look.
Lisa showed up and showed out in a black gown that paired a sheer top with a black tube top. The gown also featured some seriously dramatic sleeves. The 28-year-old polished off her look with a chunky, layered necklace.
Lisa also rocked bold bangs. She let the rest of her sleek raven hair cascade effortlessly, highlighting her killer curves and impossibly slim waist.
The night marked her Golden Globes debut, where she pulled double duty as a presenter and chief cheerleader for her White Lotus crew. It was a busy night for the cast, as the show swaggered in with six nominations—the most of any TV series—including a nod for Best Television Series, Drama.