Jennifer Aniston Quits TV Show

Jennifer Aniston is no longer attached to star in the television adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, according to TMZ.

Videos by Suggest

The outlet reported on July 21 that the series remains in development, with scripts still being written, but sources said Aniston stepped away from the project because of scheduling conflicts. She had previously been announced as both an executive producer and the star portraying a fictionalized version of McCurdy’s mother.

The series was first announced in June 2025 and is based on McCurdy’s memoir, which details her complicated relationship with her late mother, Debra, and the challenges she says she faced as a child actor.

The project has experienced setbacks during development. A few months after it was announced, Puck reported that director Jason Reitman exited over creative differences. According to the outlet, McCurdy opposed efforts to make the adaptation more comedic than the tone of her memoir.

Before leaving the series, Aniston spoke enthusiastically about joining the project during an October 2025 interview with PEOPLE.

“When it came across my desk as an option, an offer to play this character and work with Jennette and Sharon Horgan and LuckyChap, I was pretty much immediately intrigued and flattered and excited,” Aniston said. “It’s going to be wonderful. It’s going to be pretty great to start shooting it.”

She also praised McCurdy’s writing, calling the memoir “so beautifully written,” and described the former iCarly star as “so special.”

Aniston revealed that the story also resonated with her on a personal level.

“We have a lot in common,” she said of herself and McCurdy. “We had very similar moms.”

McCurdy’s memoir recounts allegations that her mother pressured her into acting, contributing to an eating disorder and allowing her to be exploited during her years as a child performer. Debra McCurdy died in 2013.

Aniston has also spoken publicly over the years about her own difficult relationship with her late mother, Nancy Dow, who died in 2016.

Although Aniston is no longer expected to appear in the adaptation, the series continues to move forward in development as work on the scripts continues.