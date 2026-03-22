Jelly Roll’s Wife Reveals Her ‘New Face’

Bunnie Xo, the wife of Jelly Roll and a popular podcaster and author, just hard-launched her new face following a plastic surgery procedure.

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“Just got my stitches out- day 5. New face, who dis?” the 46-year-old (real name is Alisa DeFord) wrote alongside a candid selfie showing her facelift.

In the post, Bunnie’s bleach-blonde hair was pulled back, showcasing her brunette roots. While her eyes showed some green bruising underneath, they looked remarkably youthful for her age. Her lips were noticeably plump as she offered a slight smirk. Naturally, the selfie also featured her famous assets, contained within a black athletic bra.

“(Also, how cute is my hubby’s country ass?),” she added as an aside in the caption.

Indeed, the second slide of Bunnie’s big face reveal included a text message reaction from her rapper-turned-country-singer husband.

“Baby, you are healing like a saltwater croc- holy f— you look good,” the wordsmith wrote.

Hours later, Bunnie returned to Instagram to flaunt her new face in a fun video. Set to Phil Collins’ “Easy Lover,” she fumbles around her kitchen as two pals try to contain her. Over the footage, Bunnie complained about cabin fever as she recovered from the cosmetic procedure.

“Recovery is probably easier when you don’t have a job to go to,” one top comment observed.

Why Jelly Roll’s Wife Went Under the Knife

Meanwhile, the ever-oversharing Bunnie Xo recently went into great detail about why she got a facelift.

“For everyone asking why I decided to do a facelift, old filler was one of the main reasons,” she wrote last week alongside footage of a consultation with a plastic surgeon.

“I had stopped getting filler over 3 years ago in my face (I did have some in my lips tho), had it dissolved multiple times in my cheeks & it still was in my face. It would be itchy, it would cause swelling in my cheeks & it continued to migrate to other places,” she continued.

Bunnie Xo then served a hot take for women trying to outrun Father Time with fillers.

“Please take it from me, filler doesn’t dissolve in your body like we are told. So, in doing the lift we were able to take out a ton of it, thankfully to Dr. Gould’s skilled hands! 🩷,” she concluded in the March 18 post.

The podcaster has since documented her recovery in painstaking detail, and we’re sure there’s more where that came from.

For instance, in a true test of post-op dexterity, Bunnie Xo posted a video of herself attempting to eat sushi while recovering from her facelift.