Jelly Roll’s Wife Is Headed to Jail

Bunnie Xo, the wife of country superstar Jelly Roll, will be going to jail. As you could expect, however, she’s going in with style.

The influencer shared the news on her Dumb Blonde podcast, which aired on November 21. Ever an open book, Alisa DeFord explained exactly how she’s ended up on the wrong side of the law again.

As all of her fans know, this won’t be Bunnie Xo’s first mugshot. But this time, she’s booking herself in.

As she explains it, the story begins with license trouble.

“You guys, I’m going to jail. Should we talk about it?” she began. “Why would I not tell the internet this? I tell the internet everything anyway.”

“What happened was, I got a ticket in 2020 in Alabama, driving home from a family vacation. Do I remember getting this ticket? Absolutely not. I got pulled over.”

Bunnie says she is used to being pulled over. She thinks it has something to do with her car looking “like a drug dealer’s vehicle.”

The officer told her that her license had been suspended due to a ticket she received in Alabama. So, she immediately went home and paid the ticket. She assumed all had been forgiven and that paying the ticket would automatically reinstate her license.

Unfortunately, this was not the case.

Bunnie Xo Needs To Book Herself Into Prison

A few days before filming, an officer pulled her over again. And as her license didn’t get reinstated, as assumed, she’s landed in trouble.

“He’s like, ‘But sometime this week you need to go down to the jail and book yourself in,'” she said. “First of all, I didn’t know that was an option. Growing up as a criminal, if you give me that option, I’m never checking myself in.”

“I got my lawyer on it, whatever,” she dismissed. In typical Bunnie fashion, she has a plan, however.

“It looks like your girl is gonna have to go book herself in. If I do, you guys have seen all my past mug shots, I’m going in glammed the f–k up, baby, and I’m going to vlog it.”

So her fans can look forward to that.