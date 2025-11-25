jelly-roll-shows-off-his-clean-shaven-new-look-at-tennessee-titans-game

Jelly Roll showed off his brand-new, baby-faced look for the first time in public—stealing the spotlight at a Tennessee Titans game.

The “Save Me” singer debuted his freshly shorn face on Sunday at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, ahead of the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Titans.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, supported his team in a black Tennessee Titans hoodie, which he paired with black pants and a black hat.

The 40-year-old rapper-turned-country-singer also had some stubble, just days after surprising fans by shaving his signature beard.

Despite Jelly rooting for his hometown team, they lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 30-24.

Jelly Roll Debuted Beardless Look Last Week

While Titans supporters may have been thrown for a loop, real fans of the “Wild Ones” singer know he shaved his beard last week. Jelly Roll’s daughter, Bailee Ann, had a hilarious reaction to her dad shaving off his 10-year-old beard.

In a YouTube vlog from November 20, Jelly Roll let viewers in on his clandestine plan to part ways with his beard. After revealing his wife, Alisa “Bunnie Xo” DeFord, was the only one privy to the decision, he braced himself for his daughter’s reaction, saying, “My daughter’s going to see me without a beard for the first time ever.”

After Bunnie filmed him shaving, Jelly Roll walked into the kitchen to surprise his 17-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. The teen couldn’t stop laughing, telling her dad to “Stay over there,” as he giggled behind the camera.

“Oh my God, I’m going to cry. I don’t like this,” a guffawing Bailee said with tears in her eyes. “You look like a turtle. I don’t like this. Oh my God.”

One week earlier, Bunnie XO hinted that a change was coming in her own Instagram video.

“I have never seen this man without his facial hair. Not one frickin’ time,” she said. “And you guys know, as women, we get catfished, ’cause we don’t know what the hell’s under there.”