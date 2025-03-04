Jay-Z Claims His Sexual Assault Accuser Admitted to Making Up the Story In New Lawsuit

Less than a month after the sexual assault case against him was dropped, Jay-Z claims that the accuser admitted to fabricating the story. The “99 Problems” rapper is now suing the accuser and her attorney, Tony Buzbee.

Videos by Suggest

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Jay-Z alleged his accuser, identified as Jane Doe, kept pushing her rape accusations against him, despite allegedly admitting they weren’t true. She claimed that the rapper assaulted her alongside disgraced rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Jay also stated in his lawsuit that his accuser told Buzbee that the rapper didn’t assault her. However, the Texas attorney, who is representing dozens of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged victims, “pushed her to go forward with the false narrative of the assault by Mr. Carter in order to leverage a maximum payday.”

The rapper further declared that the lawsuit was an “evil conspiracy” for Buzbee to extort him. This is despite the lawyer allegedly being aware that the allegations were fabricated.

Jay-Z is now going after his accuser and her attorney for damages. He filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama. The rapper asked for the court to allow him to sue her as Jane Doe. He believes she has a “history of mental illness and medical vulnerabilities, including instances of self-harm.”

Tony Buzbee Issues Statement About Jay-Z’s Lawsuit Against Him

In a statement to TMZ, Tony Buzbee spoke out about Jay-Z’s lawsuit against him.

“This new case alleges the same claims as the other one they pieced together and filed in Los Angeles,” Buzbee explained. “Like the one in L.A., this new case in Alabama also has no legal merit. Shawn Carter’s investigators have repeatedly harassed, threatened, and harangued this poor woman for weeks, trying to intimidate her and make her recant her story. She hasn’t, and won’t. Instead, she has stated repeatedly she stands by her claims.”

The lawyer claimed the same group of investigators had been “caught on tape” offering to pay people to sue him.

“After speaking with Jane Doe today, it’s clear to me that the quotes attributed to her in the lawsuit are completely made up,” Buzbee added. “Or they spoke to someone who isn’t Jane Doe. This is just another attempt to intimidate and bully this poor woman that we will deal with in due course. We won’t be bullied or intimidated by frivolous cases.”