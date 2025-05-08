Jay Leno Speaks out About Becoming Wife Mavis’ Caretaker Following Dementia Diagnosis

One year after he was granted conservatorship of his wife, Mavis, after she was diagnosed with dementia, Jay Leno has opened up about becoming a caretaker.

Last month, Leno discussed the situation during his appearance on the In Depth With Graham Bensinger podcast.

“When you get married, you sort of take a vow,” he explained. “‘Will I live up to this? Or will I be like a sleazy guy if something happens to my wife, I’m out banging the cashier at a mini mart?’ No, I didn’t. I enjoy the time with my wife.”

He also said, “I go home, I cook dinner for her, watch TV, and it’s okay. It’s basically what we did before, except now I have to feed her and do all those things.”

Although the situation can sometimes be challenging, Leno says he likes the lifestyle changes it has caused. “I like taking care of her,” he pointed out. “She’s a very independent woman, so I like that I’m needed.”

Jay Leno Opens Up About the Challenges

Sharing his advice on dealing with the problematic aspects, Jay Leno says finding “humor” is necessary. He recalled when he was shopping with his wife at Nordstrom, and she insisted on buying a pair of designer shoes.

He mentioned one thing he and his wife have done together since her diagnosis – going through memories on flashcards.

“It’s kind of fun,” the longtime comedian said. “I go, ‘Honey, that’s President Obama. Remember we had dinner?’ [She’ll say], ‘Oh, not me.’ [And I’ll say], ‘Yeah, honey, that was you!”

However, he admits there are some difficulties with the new lifestyle he and Mavis are now living. “Well, that’s the challenge, isn’t it? When you have to feed someone and change them and carry them to the bathroom and do all that kind of stuff every day, It’s a challenge. And it’s not that I enjoy doing it, but I guess I enjoy doing it.”

He then said that when it comes to his marriage, it’s not just about intimacy. “At some point in my life, I’m gonna be called up to defend myself. I think that’s really what defines a marriage. I mean, that’s really what love is. That’s what you do.”

“I mean, I’m glad I didn’t cut and run,” he added. “I’m glad I didn’t run off with some woman half my age or any of that silly nonsense. I would rather be with her than doing something else.”