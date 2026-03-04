Jason Kelce’s Daughter Ellie Adorably Interrupts ‘New Heights’ Podcast

Another Kelce has entered the podcast world, with Jason Kelce’s daughter, Ellie, interrupting the latest episode of New Heights.

As Jason and his younger brother Travis were chatting with retired NFL player Randy Ross for New Heights’ Mar. 4 episode, Ellie unexpectedly appeared in the background of Jason’s shot.

The 5-year-old was spotting a gymnast and appeared to be struggling to put on a winter coat.

“Is Ellie in the background?” Jason asked while Travis was seen laughing.

“This is so funny,” Travis responded.

Jason went on to ask Ellie, “Can you go upstairs, girlie?” to which the little girl shook her head no.

Going along with Ellie’s adorable antics, Jason said, “Say hi to the greatest receiver to ever play football.”

Ellie then put on her father’s headphones, waved at the camera, and said, “Hi, Randy Moss!”

“Hi, baby!” Moss declared. “How are you?”

Despite her leaving the camera view, Ellie popped back up and said, “Love you, Uncle Travvy! Love you, Randy Moss!”

Jason was then seen laughing as he tried to usher Ellie out of the room.

Jason’s Wife Recently Spoke About Their Parenting Decisions Regarding Technology and Social Media

Ellie’s appearance on the New Heights podcast comes just days after Jason’s wife, Kylie, spoke about how she and the retired NFL player parent their children in the technology and social media world.

“We are really the first generation that’s had access to social media for as long as we have,” she told PEOPLE. “And during our developmental years, so we are big proponents of not allowing our kids to have that, especially when they’re young.”

She then said, “I think it’s our job as parents to let our kids be kids,” she added. “Kids are meant to play. They aren’t meant to be taking on the weight of the world or deal with comments online, or feel that they’re not living up to this aesthetic lifestyle they see.”

Kylie went on to say, “So in an effort to protect our girls, I think we will make a conscious effort to make sure they get to play and enjoy life, and really, truly lean into being kids.”