Does Jared Leto Have A Girlfriend? Inside The Actor’s Love Life

Ever since Jared Leto made an appearance with his baby blue eyes and shy-boy charm in the 90s cult classic show, My So-Called Life, he’s been a heartthrob ever since. Years later, the Oscar winner and frontman of rock band 30 Seconds to Mars, has been a dreamy bachelor that hasn’t seemed to settle down in a relationship—or has he?

Over the years, Leto has certainly had his fair share of relationships—some in the spotlight, most of them kept very quiet. But has the rockstar and actor finally made a commitment? If so, who is he dating? He’s elusive and he’s private, but we’ve done our best to gather all of the information we could find about Leto’s mysterious love life.

Over the span of his successful career, Leto has had flings, romances, and even an engagement. Of course, given his devilish good looks and intriguing personality, it’s no surprise that famous actresses, models, and socialites are on his roster of past girlfriends.

Even though My So-Called Life didn’t air until 1994, Leto turned heads on the red carpet back in 1991 when he attended the premiere of Vanilla Ice’s movie Cool As Ice with Soleil Moon Frye. Moon Frye was popular at the time for her starring role in the hit show Punky Brewster. A rumor had circled that these two young stars dated that year.

Fast forward to 1999, when Leto began a relationship with mega-actress Cameron Diaz. The two had a hot and heavy romance that lasted for four long years, cutting things off in 2003. In fact, there was a buzz that Leto and Diaz were even engaged—the only engagement that the public knows about to this day.

Shortly after, Leto wasted no time finding his next Hollywood girlfriend—dating Scarlett Johansson in 2004 for around one year. And even though they had broken things off in the mid-2000s, the pair reunited in 2012 at the Democratic National Convention where they took photos and held hands.

Also, in the mid-2000s through 2014, Leto was spotted dating other famous women including Ashley Olsen, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, and Lupita Nyong’o. It seemed as if no one could quite capture his attention for very long. In 2014, US Weekly reported that Leto and Miley Cyrus were “hooking up” and that “they like to have a good time, they love to talk about art and music—and they’re both comfortable with nudity!”

He’s Reportedly Dating Model Valery Kaufman Currently

After his flings with all of the gorgeous women of his past, Leto seems to have dipped out of the spotlight when it comes to sharing anything that indicates he’s tied down. Although, ever since 2015 when he reportedly met Russian model Valery Kaufman, his fans and the curious public seem to think she’s earned the official “girlfriend” title.

At first, the pair didn’t date right away. According to People, “they initially seemed to be friends,” a source told the outlet. “They would meet up with groups of people and all hangout. They didn’t go on solo dates.” Then, later that year, they were spotted getting groceries together and going out to dinner.

Over the years, Leto and Kaufman’s relationship seems to just be getting closer and closer. “They have been off and on now for a few years, but seem to spend more time together lately,” said the source from People. The problem is, he’s not one to blast kissing selfies on social media. The pair has only been rarely photographed with each other—in July 2017, February 2018, February 2020, and September 2020.

The young Russian model has walked the runway for famous designer brands like Max Mara, Balmain, and Elie Saab. Growing up in Moscow, Russia, she has been booking major campaigns in the United States since 2014—and apparently, it wasn’t long after that she caught Leto’s eye. However, even though she’s attended high-end red carpet events such as the amfAR Gala and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere in Cannes, she would only appear solo—never with Leto on her arm.

Another interesting thing to note is their non-existent social media relationship. Both Kaufman and Leto are on social media, however, despite the model’s 501K followers and the actor’s 10.1M followers, neither of them follow each other. So secretive, right?

Both Leto and Kaufman give interviews from time to time but neither of them ever open up about their love lives. And even though we haven’t had a solid confirmation come from either of them directly, all signs are pointing to Kaufman being Leto’s girlfriend—as mysterious as it is. If there’s one thing we could definitely be sure of, is that they make a very beautiful and talented couple.