Jared Leto Doesn’t Mind Fans Comparing His Look to Jesus: ‘He’s a Classic’

After years of being told he looks like Jesus Christ, actor and musician Jared Leto says he doesn’t mind the comparison.

While chatting with PEOPLE at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Leto spoke about the comparison.

“There is a funny meme of a Brazilian grandmother who had a picture of me on her refrigerator and she thought it was [Jesus],” the 52-year-old actor said. “She thought I was the man.”

Jared Leto pointed out that when it comes to being compared to Jesus, he believes it could be worse.

“He’s a classic,” Leto said about Jesus. “It could be Ronald McDonald or something.”

Although many believe he looks like Jesus, others say he has a likeness to that of Scott Disick. When told about that comparison, Jared Leto had a unique reaction.

“Really? Lucky me,” he said. “Thank you. That would be nice because then I would have a rich relative. Because he’s very wealthy right?”

Jared Leto Talks About The Upcoming Thirty Seconds to Mars’ Seasons World Tour

Meanwhile, Jared Leto opens up about the upcoming Thirty Seconds to Mars Seasons world tour, which is kicking off this spring.

“My brother and I have shared this for 20-something years now,” the band’s frontman shared. “And to be back on the road is just a dream. It’s been a long time coming.”

Speaking about touring, Jared Leto said, “Something’s going on out there at these shows. I don’t know what it is, but the audiences are on fire and the new songs are feeling incredible on stage. So it’s going to be a fun year back on the road.”

Leto and his bandmates will be on tour in Europe until June. They are then scheduled to perform in the U.S. throughout the summer.

“[it’s] the biggest tour we’ve ever done,” Jared gushed. “And the craziest tour for sure.”

Along with the tour, Jared Leto will be working on the production of Tron: Ares. The film is dubbed a standalone sequel of 1982’s Tron and 2010’s Tron: Legacy.

“It’s a wild thing to do both of those at the same time,” Leto admitted about filming and touring. “But like I said, I was on stage less than 48 hours ago in Mexico… and it’s just an incredible, celebration of life. It’s been a beautiful thing.”

Directed by Joachim Renning, Tron: Ares will star Leto as Ares. Others in the film are Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Gillian Anderson, and Jodie Turner-Smith.