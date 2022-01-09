January 9-15 Horoscope: Sad Girl Winter Is Written In The Stars

We have a lot of winter left to go, so don’t sound the alarms just yet. But for this week, at least, we have some prime Sad Girl Winter conditions. You can thank three über-emotional retrogrades for that.

First off, the Uranus retrograde is prompting inner quests for independence and truth. Meanwhile, a Venus retrograde is going to cause some serious love and ego woes. To top it off, Ceres is asking us to peel off all the inner band-aids and let those old wounds breathe.

Sound intense? It kind of is. But luckily, Sad Girl Winter is only temporary and some signs will handle the storms better than others. How will your sign fair this week?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

Despite your good intentions, your habit of over-asserting yourself is backfiring. You can be passionate to a fault, but what’s a life without passion? Still, there is merit in knowing when to rely on others’ judgments or actions.

Every relationship is all about ebb and flow. Sometimes you lead the other way; other times, they do. Learning to trust and rely on others is a natural part of the process. If you skip it, then you risk making only superficial bonds.

Stepping out of your comfort zone is certainly a scary thing. But you won’t find the action and passion you crave in what’s comfortable.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Whether or not you choose to believe it, you deserve the same love you give to other parts of your life. You are a hard worker and a devoted partner. What’s preventing you from making those same commitments of compassion to yourself?

Helping others is great. But keep an eye on your emotions. Otherwise, resentment might fester where there was once selfless loyalty. Losing yourself for the sake of helping others defeats the whole purpose.

Take some time to self-reflect in the middle of the week. Where are you stretching yourself too thin? If you need help, then ask for it.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

Your thirst for life is unmatched, Gemini. But be wary of constant quests for the next best thing. They usually end in disappointment. As much as you enjoy flitting from one joy to another, there are benefits to stability. Namely, it could improve your mental health.

Learning to differentiate between “good” and “fun” is a hard lesson. After all, a routine can be so dull. Conversely, “normal” can also be comforting. Normal can cure your chronic stress and vague loneliness.

Stick around a little bit longer this time—whether that’s with a new beau, job, or otherwise. There might be joys yet to be found.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Emotional troubles might lie ahead in the weeks to come and now’s the time to prepare. Look to the Moon’s path for inspiration. Starting early this week, it will pass through the houses of pleasure, partnership, and health.

Start taking stock now of any potential misunderstandings or self-doubt triggers in those areas. The Venus retrograde brings plenty of both and it’s about to directly oppose the Moon early next week. Speak and act thoughtfully. Guard your heart.

Your emotions might be powerful, but they’re still fleeting. Take what lessons you can from them and leave the rest.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

You’ve never been one to do things halfway. Whether it’s love, career, friendships, or otherwise–you put in 110 percent. But don’t forget Leo, you are usually the exception. Holding others to your standards is a recipe for disaster on all sides.

Ultimately, you have two options. You can keep expecting others to get on your level. Or, you can learn to go with the flow. The world might feel like your stage, but the people around you aren’t yours to direct.

Remember: the tree that bends in the wind is stronger than a giant oak that breaks in a storm.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

For a long time, you’ve equated happiness with stability. You’ve sought that stability through constant productivity and effort. Your motto was simply, “work hard, repeat.” But the control this work ethic gave you was just an illusion. In fact, it might be doing more harm than good.

You work hard for a good life. But if all that work decreases your quality of life, isn’t it a moot point? You can’t take all your hard work with you when you go. You have to stop to enjoy the fruits of your labor every once in a while.

Stop trying to put off happiness for the future, and enjoy it now. Your to-do list will be waiting for you when you get back.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

The glittery newness of your situation is starting to fade. As a result, your feelings are shifting. What used to excite you now seems boring. What was once comfortable is toeing irritation. Nothing around you is really all that different. So, what’s up?

You can blame your ruling planet, Venus. As it remains in retrograde, your relationships and sense of self have been on rocky ground. Rather than wallow in these wayward feelings, try finding a new outlet for your time and attention.

Try working toward something larger than yourself or outside of your immediate environment. A change of pace can renew your sense of purpose and self-esteem.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

This week, the stars are lining up for you to recenter and reassess. Those distant pangs you’ve been feeling come from a lack of nourishment. Not of the body, but the soul—yours has been lacking, and it’s left you feeling off.

Take things back to basics. What are your fundamental beliefs? Who are your core circle of loved ones? A nearby Venus retrograde has left your relationships and ego feeling rocky. The ground is more stable than you think if you only look down to see it.

Spend some quality time with yourself and your family this week. Reacquaint yourself with your roots.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

As the Archer of the Zodiac, it’s unsurprising that you spend most of your time looking ahead to the next goal. You live your life through a series of targets. As soon as you accomplish one goal, you’re quickly on your way to the next.

Your endless aspiration is enviable, Sag, but it has its pitfalls. Be wary of burnout and restlessness. Remember to rest, share the load, and know when to say no. All the burdens of the world can’t fall to your shoulders.

And besides, how much of your desire to carry that load is wrapped in your ego? Stopping to smell the roses won’t make your trip to the top any less special.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

No one can stand a too-rigid schedule for too long—even you, Cap. Ultimately, it always ends in burnout. You’ve been feeling self-conscious in places you once thrived. Relationships seem rocky; creativity feels dull. Despite your efforts, things feel off.

That is how burnout manifests in you. The infamous Capricorn work ethic is admirable, but it’s sucking out the rest of your joy. Deep down, you already know that. Logically, you know that your work is only as good as you feel.

If you want to keep kicking ass and taking names, then you’re going to have to take the occasional breather.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

As the revolutionary of the Zodiac, you crave change. But even great progress requires periods of monotony. Rome wasn’t built in a day. Your life won’t magically transform overnight. Sometimes, the recipe is: consistency, routine, and normalcy.

Those three concepts are certainly not your favorite. Still, it’s all a part of the process. Career moves can be slow going. Similarly, relationships can build in microscopic increments. Just because you can’t see the progress doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.

Breathe through impatience, and keep pushing forward. You’ve come farther than you realize.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

Water comes in many forms: turbulent, calm, shallow, profound. You’re the same way, Pisces. At times, you feel torn between different versions of yourself. While some crave action, others prefer stagnancy. This can make embarking on new adventures difficult.

You second guess yourself because you’re not sure which “self” you’re dealing with. Your emotions are what drive you. As a result, you can easily succumb to guilt, self-doubt, and worry. But even if you fail, at least you took a step forward.

Break big problems into smaller parts. Water always finds a way.