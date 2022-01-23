January 23-29 Horoscope: Goodbye Venus, Hello Mercury

This is Venus’ last week in retrograde before returning direct on January 29th. And this week, every sign is going to feel its effects. Venus will offer its final, self-doubting blows alongside a Mercury retrograde that’s already in full swing. This is a one-two punch unlike any we’ve had in a long time.

So for this week, prepare for all the mishaps, all the squabbles, and all the drama. A waning moon will only add to the conflict, forcing you to confront the negatives within and around you.

How will this Venus-Mercury retrograde combo affect your sign?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

You know the old saying, “when nothing goes right, go left?” Well, your M.O. has usually been to beat down the path until it bends to your will. But you know that can’t last forever, right, Aries?

Despite your best efforts, you’re not achieving the growth you seek. You feel stagnant and, in turn, somewhat defeated. Indeed, you’re used to fast-paced action; “slow and steady” unnerves you.

A shift in perspective might bring about some conflict–internal or external–but it could also get you back to feeling like yourself again.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

While it’s true that anxiety does not equal intuition, there is some merit in listening to your inner voice. You’re particular about your immediate environment, be it your home or inner circle. If something doesn’t feel right, then it likely isn’t.

Ignoring your gut can keep the external peace. But what does it do for your inner peace? Eventually, all that conflict avoidance is bound to bubble over.

Once it does, not even your carefully crafted comfort zone will be able to contain it.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

Because Mercury rules your sign, you’re acutely feeling the effects of its retrograde. Be cautious of formal decision-making, and keep an eye out for potential communication errors. Make lists, follow up, double-check, repeat.

Don’t jump ship right away when you inevitably hit a bump in the road. Things might get hairy for a second, but eventually, your course will correct itself. This retrograde will have major transformative effects.

These could be good or bad. Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Just like water, insecurity finds a way to seep in whatever foundational crack it can find. You’ve been struggling with your sense of self. As a result, it’s been difficult for you to trust and be vulnerable with others.

However, this is a self-perpetuating cycle. If you don’t allow others to see you, then you’re destined never to be seen. The logic is simple enough, but that doesn’t make the emotions easier to swallow.

With time and patience, you can strike a balance between protecting and freeing yourself.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

You’ve always thrived in the theatrical. Creativity and charisma come naturally to you. As such, the basis of your reputation lies in these traits. But you’re not just a performer, and now might not be the time for a show.

Communication errors are making once easy aspects of your life difficult. Relationships are lackluster; your creative spark is dull. Rather than suffer through these challenges, try to divert your attention elsewhere.

Find purpose outside of yourself within your community. Remember, there are no small parts, only small actors.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

In a perfect world, everyone would be able to match your energy. In reality, not many will. Expecting them to do so ultimately ends in disappointment. It also leads to alienation; the hard part is figuring out what is and isn’t real.

Just because someone can’t keep up doesn’t mean they aren’t trying. Don’t underestimate your ability to go get ‘em, Virgo. Your average walk in the park is someone else’s 5K marathon.

You don’t have to become the doormat that does it all. But you might benefit from extending grace to those around you.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

You seek to bring fairness and empathy to the world around you. Yet, you struggle to extend those same courtesies to yourself. As a result, your notions of equity and justice are ringing hollow.

If you want the world to be a kinder, better place, try starting with yourself. Society engrains toxic thought patterns and behaviors within our psyche. In order to change society, you’re going to have to change your inner voice.

Take some time to practice self-compassion this week. Be as kind to yourself as you are to others.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

You’ve always been prone to sulking, but you’re feeling extra uneasy this week. As a result, you’ve started to lash out at those closest to you. At first, you felt justified. Your gut told you something was wrong, and you acted on it.

But now, in the wake of your outburst, things don’t look as simple. Were you addressing the problem or creating one? Was it all a distraction to avoid looking at the bigger picture?

Your subconscious already knows the answer. Will you listen to it or keep ignoring it?

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

It’s never easy to admit when you’re standing in your own way. Regardless, it happens to the best of us–even you, Sag. You’ve been burying yourself in work to give off the illusion that you have it all together.

But rest assured, an illusion is all that is. Eventually, you’ll have to address what’s really been bothering you. What internal struggle has been holding you back from accomplishing your goals?

More importantly, why do you think ignoring it will solve anything?

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

Be careful not to let your insecurities turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy. Reacting to others based on assumptions is a recipe for disaster. They might not have been peeved at you before, but your aggressive confrontation will likely do the trick.

Avoid these unnecessary squabbles by being mindful of how you speak to yourself and others. Don’t let your inner voice berate you into believing something is true.

And just as importantly, don’t give others the room to negatively interpret your words and actions.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

You don’t follow the trail; you’re the one who blazes it. But if you’re always racing ahead of the crowd, you’re bound to get a little lonely. Does melding into a community really threaten your ego that much?

Life isn’t one giant “cool” contest, and you ought to stop treating it like it is. Even you can gain something from stepping in line with the masses once in a while, Aquarius.

You don’t have to be alone to be atypical. People want to be close to you because you’re uniquely you, not in spite of it.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

You often view your life through a rose-colored lens, which lends itself to your dreamy and romantic nature. But our minds are powerful machines, Pisces. We can convince ourselves of alternate truths until that new reality is all we see.

Meanwhile, real, technicolor life trudges onward with or without you. The longer you wait to join the rest of us in reality, the harder it will be to catch up.

Until you acknowledge that which you’ve been avoiding, you won’t be able to manage proper personal growth.

