Jane Fonda Reacts to Robert Redford’s Death

Jane Fonda is grieving the loss of her longtime friend Robert Redford, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89.

Videos by Suggest

“It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone,” Fonda told The New York Post via a spokesperson.

“I can’t stop crying,” Fonda added. “He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.”

Redford and Fonda formed a lasting friendship after collaborating on five films. Per IMDb, their work together began with 1960’s Tall Story, followed by 1966’s The Chase, 1967’s Barefoot in the Park, and 1979’s The Electric Horseman.

Barefoot in the Park, directed by Gene Saks, featured Redford and Fonda as a newlywed couple residing in a New York City five-flight walk-up. Fonda’s performance earned her a BAFTA Award nomination.

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda in a promotional portrait for ‘Barefoot in the Park’, 1967. (Photo by Screen Archives/Getty Images)

Fifty years later, the actors reunited onscreen for the final time in the Netflix rom-com Our Souls at Night. They both attended the film’s premiere at the 2017 Venice Film Festival.

Jane Fonda Gushed About Robert Redford While Promoting Their Final Project: ‘He’s a Great Kisser’

While promoting Souls at Night, Fonda told The Hollywood Reporter that she “couldn’t keep my hands off” Redford while filming Barefoot in the Park.

“I was constantly forcing myself on him. In ‘Our Souls at Night,’ the dynamic of my character to his character was somewhat similar. I just love the fact that these films bookend our careers,” she admitted.

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda in 2017. (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

“We played that young love just getting married [in ‘Barefoot’] and now we play old people love and old people sex,” Fonda pointed out, adding, “He’s a great kisser. It was fun to kiss him in my 20s and then to kiss him again in my almost-80s.”

Meanwhile, Redford’s publicist Cindi Berger confirmed his death on Tuesday.

Berger stated that he died at his home “in the mountains of Utah” surrounded by his loved ones.

“He will be missed greatly,” Berger added. “The family requests privacy.”

The cause of death has not yet been released.

Redford is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, two daughters, and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons Scott and David.