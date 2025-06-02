Jamie Foxx Addresses Bizarre Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Rumors

Two years after his medical emergency, Jamie Foxx sets the record straight about an ongoing conspiracy theory that Sean “Diddy” Combs was involved in the incident.

Videos by Suggest

During a Hollywood Reporter roundtable late last month, Foxx said he continuously heard about Diddy while he was recovering in the hospital.

“I snuck in my phone because I didn’t know what the outside world was saying,” he recalled. “And I couldn’t get my mind around the fact that I had a stroke. I’m in f–ing shape.”

Addressing Diddy with his former “Puffy” nickname, Jamie Foxx stated, “[I see things like,] ‘Puffy tried to kill me.’ No, Puffy didn’t try to kill me.”

Although he wasn’t upset about the Diddy rumor, Foxx appeared irritated by another rumor going around about his health emergency, which was that he had been cloned.

“When they said I was a clone, that made me flip,” Foxx jokingly admitted. “I’m sitting in the hospital bed, like, ‘These b—a– motherf–kers are trying to clone me.”

Jamie Foxx Previously Poked Fun At Diddy During His 2024 Netflix Stand-Up Special

Jamie Foxx previously made jokes about Diddy during his 2024 Netflix stand-up special, What Had Happened Was, which made its debut on the streaming service this past December.

“The internet said Puffy was trying to kill me, that’s what the internet was saying,” Foxx said during the special. “I know you thinking, ‘Diddy?'”

Referencing Diddy’s infamous “Freak-Offs,” Foxx confirmed that he was not involved in those parties. “Hell no, I left them parties early.”

Diddy is currently on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking.

Foxx also revealed the reason behind his medical emergency. He had suffered from a brain bleed that led to a stroke. He initially said his hospitalization was due to a “bad headache.”

Foxx shared that his doctors told his sister, Deidra Dixon, “If I don’t go in his head right now, we’re going to lose him.”

Dixon then revealed more details to him after the surgery. “We didn’t find where it was coming from, but he is having a stroke,” Foxx remembered his sister telling him. “He may be able to make a full recovery, but it’s going to be the worst year of his life.”