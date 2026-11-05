Jamie Foxx and Girlfriend Welcome Baby

Actor and comedian Jamie Foxx has welcomed his third child, his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp.

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Sources confirmed the news to PEOPLE on November 4. Foxx, 58, and Huckstepp, 31, have welcomed their first baby together. The actors’ representatives did not immediately respond to the outlet’s request for comment.

Foxx already has two daughters from previous relationships. He shares Corinne, 32, with former partner Connie Kline and Anelise, 18, with former partner Kristin Grannis.

Jamie Foxx And Alyce Huckstepp Have Been Expecting Since May

The couple first attracted public attention in August 2023, when they attended a group dinner in Malibu, California. Multiple sources later reported that they had separated in January 2025.

However, the pair appeared together again a few months later. Photographers spotted them leaving Nobu in Malibu in April 2025. In October that year, they also spent time together at Kiki on The River in Miami, where they enjoyed a tour of the Miami River before dining with a larger group.

Foxx has previously spoken about the joys of fatherhood. During an interview with PEOPLE in 2017, he discussed raising his daughters in Hollywood and expressed pride in how they had grown up.

He also shared his favourite part of being a father during an appearance on Ellen Digital’s Dad Confessions series.

Foxx said he enjoyed hearing his daughters call him “dad.” He also highlighted the joy of watching them light up when he entered a room and helping them work through problems.

The new arrival makes Foxx a father of three.