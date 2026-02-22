James Van Der Beek’s Wife Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Eric Dane

After the recent deaths of James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane, Kimberly Van Der Beek is extending her support to Rebecca Gayheart.

The late Dawson’s Creek star’s wife paid tribute to Dane after his death at 53 on Feb. 19, while also offering support to Grey’s Anatomy alum Rebecca Gayheart, Dane’s wife.

“RIP @realericdane,” Kimberly wrote alongside a red carpet snapshot of the four of them (and Gayheart and Dane’s daughters) on her Instagram Story, per PEOPLE. “We love you @rebeccagayheartdane. Will miss our guys laughing at Christmas parties together.”

Gayheart reposted the image to her own Story, adding, “So much love for you.”

Image via Instagram / Rebecca Gayheart

The photo Kimberly shared was taken at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles on June 3, 2017. The event raises funds for Chrysalis, a nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals secure jobs and stability. Rebecca, 54, has been a long-time supporter and advocate for the organization.

Eric Dane Passed Away Just Eight Days After James Van Der Beek

Dane’s family announced his death in a statement on Thursday. He revealed his ALS diagnosis last year.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” they wrote in part. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

Earlier this month, James Van Der Beek passed away at 48 after battling colorectal cancer, which he disclosed in November 2024.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” the family wrote in their announcement. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

The friends passed away just eight days apart.