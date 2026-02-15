James Van Der Beek’s Ex-Wife Speaks out Following His Death

James Van Der Beek’s ex-wife, Heather McComb, issued a touching statement after the Dawson’s Creek star died amid his cancer battle.

In her most recent Instagram post, McComb wrote that she was heartbroken over Van Der Beek’s passing. The post featured a photo of the exes together on her 21st birthday.

“I am especially heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly, his beautiful children, and his amazing family, Jim, Jared, Juliana, and all of his family and friends, who I know he loved deeply,” she wrote.

Reflecting on their former relationship, McComb wrote, “What a journey we shared over the years. I sit here in immense gratitude for the special connection, friendship and love that James and I shared that has endured through decades.”

McComb then said that she will treasure the last loving words they exchanged. “James was a beautiful soul filled with so much light, love, talent, humor, depth, sensitivity, knowledge and a deep love of God that shined through him. He shined so bright yet was so humble and human. Always searching, always growing, always going deeper, always chasing things outside his comfort zone.”

She then wrote about the special bond James had with his second wife, Kimberly, calling them “true soulmates.”

“How she showed up for him with such grace is so beautiful and something I will forever admire,” she wrote about Kimberly. “James was a blessing to all that knew him and because of his boldness to share his journey with the world so bravely is now a blessing to all. God please hold Kimberly, his children, his family and everyone who is mourning his loss in your arms. You are the healer of all healers.”

After praising her ex again, McComb added, “Till we meet again, you sweet soul you. Prayers up.”

The Exes Were Married From 2003 to 2010

James Van Der Beek met Heather McComb in the late 90s after her sister Jennifer guest-starred on Dawson’s Creek. They were married in 2003, but separated in 2009. Their divorce was finalized in 2010.

Van Der Beek’s rep confirmed that he and McComb had separated months before the news was announced. “It was totally amicable,” the rep said. “And they remain good friends.”

Van Der Beek married his second wife the same year his divorce from McComb was finalized. He and Kimberly welcomed six children together.

The actor announced he was battling stage 3 colorectal cancer in late 2024. He was diagnosed with the disease in August 2023. He died on Feb. 11 at the age of 48.