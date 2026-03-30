Jackie Kennedy Fashion Scout, Person Behind Iconic Pink Chanel Suit, Dies at 105: RIP Letzia Mowinckel

Letizia Mowinckel, the discreet fashion figure who helped shape Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s iconic style and procured the pink Chanel suit worn on the day of John F. Kennedy’s assassination, has died at the age of 105.

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Mowinckel died on Feb. 14, 2026, at a retirement home in Rome, according to multiple reports. Born Maria Letizia Crostarosa in Rome in 1920, she later married American diplomat and journalist John W. Mowinckel and moved within international social circles that brought her into contact with prominent figures.

She met Jacqueline Kennedy in the 1950s and developed a close friendship that evolved into a unique, informal role as a fashion scout. Working largely behind the scenes, Mowinckel sourced couture pieces from Paris for the First Lady at a time when Kennedy faced criticism for favoring European designers over American ones.

To avoid scrutiny, Mowinckel used discreet methods, including fabricated stories about purchasing items from a royal cousin, allowing her to obtain high-end fashion pieces without drawing attention. Among those items was the now-famous pink Chanel suit selected from the designer’s 1961 collection.

The Iconic Pink Suit Was Worn On The Day Of JFK’s Assassination

Jacqueline Kennedy wore that suit on Nov. 22, 1963, when President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. The blood-stained outfit became one of the most enduring visual symbols of the tragedy, as she refused to change out of it for hours, including during the swearing-in of Lyndon B. Johnson. The suit remains preserved at the U.S. National Archives.

Mowinckel continued to assist Kennedy with wardrobe selections, including a black Chanel suit worn during the mourning period in 1964. The two women stayed in contact until Jacqueline’s 1968 marriage to Aristotle Onassis.

Though she never formally served as a stylist to others, Mowinckel earned praise for her taste and discretion. Kennedy reportedly described her as having a “fantastic eye,” highlighting the trust between them.

Mowinckel remained passionate about fashion throughout her life and was remembered as elegant even in her later years. She is survived by her son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.