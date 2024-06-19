‘Love Island’ Star Jack Fowler Nearly Dies From Severe Allergic Reaction During Flight

Love Island star Jack Fowler had a near-death experience during a recent flight to Dubai.

In a post on Instagram, Fowler stated he suffered from a severe allergic reaction mid-flight after eating chicken curry. He alleged the meal contained cashew nuts, which caused him to experience the terrifying health scare thousands of feet in the air.

“I made my flight attendant aware of my nut allergy twice before being given a chicken curry,” he explained. “I wasn’t given a menu to chose from, instead I was asked directly if I wanted chicken or fish.”

After asking for the chicken curry, Jack Fowler told the flight attendant he is severely allergic to all nuts. “I was then told that there was no nuts in the chicken curry.”

Upon the meal’s delivery, the Love Island star asked the same flight attendant once again if the meal had any nuts. He again was told that it does not have nuts included.

Making the decision to trust the flight attendant, Jack Fowler began eating the chicken curry. He immediately started experiencing the allergic reaction.

“My throat closed up and breathing became extremely difficult,” Fowler wrote. “I told a flight attendant I couldn’t breathe and if there was nuts in the food. I was told that there were no nuts in the chicken curry AGAIN.”

He eventually was able to look at the meal’s description, which read, “Creamy Cashew Nut Chicken Curry.”

Jack Fowler Acted Fast to Get the Plane to Land Sooner

Acting fast, Jack Fowler recalled thinking he wasn’t going to make it off the plane alive if it didn’t land sooner than originally planned.

“This left me with the real possibility of dying on the plane,” Fowler continued. “As I knew I needed emergency treatment immediately. was given five tanks of Oxygen, as well as administering my Adrenaline Pen (Epi Pen).”

He warned the flight supervisor that the aircraft needed to land. “I told the flight supervisor ‘If you don’t land this plane soon, I will die on this plane’. This then lead to the pilot speeding up the journey.”

Once the plane landed, Jack Fowler said he was rushed into Dubais Airport Hospital, where he continued treatment. “What needs to happen for Airlines to take food allergies seriously?? he asked.

Fowler then understandably unleashed on Emirates for the situation. “I’m lucky to be able to have a platform to make as many people aware of your complete negligence. You are responsible for your passengers and their safety. Giving a passenger food which they’ve stated TWICE will cause extreme harm is unacceptable.”

Jack Fowler went on to add that he hopes all airlines can cabin crew who read his post take notes. “We board your flights and trust the cabin crew to aid us in a safe flight. Take more care.”

In the post, Fowler was seen using an EpiPen and the oxygen.