jack-daniels-has-died

Exercise physiologist and coach Jack Daniels passed away on Sept. 12. He was 92 years old.

The US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USFCCCA) confirmed the news in a special tribute to Daniels on Friday.

“From his unparalleled success as the head coach at SUNY Cortland to his groundbreaking training advancements to being named the ‘World’s Best Coach’ by Runner’s World magazine, Daniels continues to leave an indelible impact on the sports of cross country and track & field,” the organization confirmed.

According to the USFCCCA, Jack Daniels began his coaching career at Oklahoma City University in 1961 after earning medals at the 1956 and 1960 Olympic Games.

During his time at Oklahoma City University, Daniels earned his Master of Education in Physical Education and Exercise Physiology from the University of Oklahoma. He went on to pursue his doctorate in Physical Education and Exercise Physiology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Jack Daniels then had a short stint as the Peruvian national track & field coach from 1965 to 1966. He became the head coach of the women’s track & field team at the University of Texas in 1969. He stayed in the position until 1980.

Daniels was then the University of New Hampshire’s men’s track & field assistant coach from 1980 to 1982.

Jack Daniels Helped SUNY Cortland Earn Dozens of Individual National Titles For Nearly 20 Years

Starting in 1986, Jack Daniels spent 17 years at SUNY Cortland. He helped the men’s and women’s cross country and track & field programs earn eight national titles. The team also finished as national runner-up four other times. It also had 31 individual national titles and more than 120 All-America honors.

“No program at SUNY Cortland had more success under Daniels’ direction than the women’s cross country team,” the USFCCCA stated. “There is a reason why Daniels was named the NCAA Division III Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Century in 2000.”

Following his time at SUNY Cortland, Daniels was the head distance coach at the Center for High Altitude Training on the campus of Northern Arizona University. He held the position from 2005 to 2009.

After the center closed in 2009, he coached at Brevard College from 2009 to 2012. He was hired as the head coach of the Wells College cross country program in 2013.

Details about Daniels’ death, including the cause, have not been revealed.