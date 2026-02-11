ja-rule-gets-into-heated-confrontation-with-g-unit-records-rappers-on-plane

Things got turbulent off the runway as “Put It on Me” rapper Ja Rule was caught in an altercation with G Unit Records rappers on a Delta flight.

Footage of the Feb. 8 altercation, obtained by TMZ, shows the rapper heatedly asking G-Unit’s Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, “What we doing?” Yayo seemingly yells back expletives off-camera while another man attempts to de-escalate the situation by putting his hands on the 49-year-old Scary Movie 3 star’s shoulders.

After the scuffle, the rapper hit up X to share his thoughts on the chaos, calling it “hilarious.” He proudly added that he “popped on these punks” and even threw a pillow at Yayo’s head.

“Having a pillow fight on a plane while being 50 yrs old is…. gangster,” one onlooker on X joked in the rapper’s replies.

“These f—ing clowns…” the “Thug Lovin'” artist, real name Jeffrey Atkins, later told TMZ in a statement. “I saw them when I got on, I was laughing like look at these two clowns lol they look like they saw a ghost deer in the headlights they always talking s— so I addressed them lol.”

Uncle Murda Sheds More Light on Altercation with Ja Rule

A video posted on Uncle Murda’s official Instagram account gives a front-row seat to the drama brewing between the veteran rappers.

In the clip, Ja Rule is sitting in a row ahead when someone in the background quips, “Sucka ass Ja Rule on the plane.” The rapper, clearly not one to let that slide, whips around and fires back with a few choice expletives before the video abruptly cuts off.

In the next slide, Ja Rule is nowhere to be seen, with Uncle Murda claiming victory in the caption: “Ja got off the plane lol I took his seat.”

However, onlookers on IG couldn’t help but bust Uncle Murda’s chops over the incident.

“Ja was by his self, why ain’t nothing happen lol?” one Instagram denizen wrote.

“This got to be about the corniest s— Yall be doing, and for him to be by himself, yall wasn’t doing nothing,” another onlooker added.

“I don’t know, ja don’t look like he was scared tho,” another Instagram user observed.

Never one to miss an opportunity to roast his longtime nemesis, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson jumped into the fray by reposting Uncle Murda’s clip to his Instagram account.

The veteran rapper didn’t hold back on Ja Rule, captioning: “He was by his self so he had to make a scene so they could remove his scary ass.”

Of course, Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo couldn’t resist dropping a flurry of crying laughing emojis in the comments…

Veteran rappers or tween pranksters? You decide…