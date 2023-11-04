“It’s The Outfit Tho… You A Mom” Halle Berry And Other Hollywood Celebrities Who Have Messy Baby Daddy Drama 

Even celebrities have baby daddy drama… And things can get pretty messy.

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson

Instagram

Earlier in 2023, Keke Palmer’s boyfriend and the father of her child, Darius Jackson, seemingly criticized Keke on social media. It appears that he was not pleased with her outfit and behavior at Usher’s Las Vegas residency (Palmer being serenaded by Usher, briefly twirling, revealing her backside). So he decided to share his thoughts on Twitter, which led to a significant backlash.

His first tweet was: “It’s the outfit tho … you a mom.”

And if that wasn’t enough, he later wrote this: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Mia Farrow & Woody Allen

Flickr

The romantic relationship between director Woody Allen and actress Mia Farrow may not have lasted, but a different connection did flourish – one between Woody and Mia’s daughter. Despite a notable 35-year age difference, their love persevered, and they’ve been married for over two decades.

Halle Berry, Gabriel Aubry, & Olivier Martinez

Flickr

What’s Thanksgiving without a bit of family drama, right? Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry share a daughter, Nahla, and their post-split relationship was far from harmonious. The situation escalated on Thanksgiving when Aubry and, at the time, Berry’s partner, Olivier Martinez, became involved in a physical altercation.

Katie Holmes & Tom Crusie

Flickr

In 2012, Katie Holmes not only divorced Tom Cruise but also distanced herself from his religious affiliation, Scientology, which has a well-known reputation for its complexities. Reports suggest that Tom Cruise currently has no relationship with his teenage daughter, Suri.

Kim Kardashians & Kanye West

Wikimedia Commons

Their divorce was tumultuous, with Kanye West involved in public spats, such as sharing private text messages, engaging in online conflicts with ‘Skeet’ (Pete Davidson), and openly discussing his mental health issues, among other incidents. While we were all intrigued by the drama, it was Kim Kardashian who had to bear the brunt of it.

Kanye may no longer be her husband, but he’s still the father of her children, so best of luck.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt

Flickr

One thing we can certainly remember about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship is the size of their family. Six children. Yet, when it came to their divorce in 2016, what stood out was the allegations of a physical altercation between Brad and one of their children. Although no charges were filed, the divorce was undoubtedly a challenging experience for everyone in the family.

Blac Chyna & Tyga

Wikimedia Commons

Before Tyga became Kylie Jenner’s (now ex) boyfriend, he was engaged to Blac Chyna, with whom he shares a child. Their relationship has been tumultuous, and their custody battle even more so. Most recently, Tyga has made a request for sole custody.

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Flickr

In 2017, Khloe was pregnant with her first child when she learned that Thompson had been unfaithful with multiple women, sparking the beginning of their on-again, off-again relationship marked by his infidelity. To make matters worse, Thompson even kissed Jordyn Woods, who, incidentally, was Kylie Jenner‘s best friend! Did he not consider that this secret would eventually be revealed, just like the rest of their tangled affairs?