‘It’s MY toes!’: Kanye West Interrupts Pedicure After Scolding Nail Tech

During a private pedicure with Ty Dolla $ign, the “Runaway” rapper, well, practically ran away from his nail technician.

In a video posted and quickly deleted by the rapper’s pal Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West, 46, was caught scolding a nail technician after she allegedly hurt him during a pedicure.

Kanye west was not happy at all during his pedicure 😂 pic.twitter.com/7rybbwAuTJ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 5, 2023

Ty posted the hilariously awkward footage to Instagram on Thursday, captioning the video, “🤣😂😂🤣.”

At the beginning of the video, West is seen sitting in a chair with one foot in a wash bowl, and another in the nail tech’s lap.

As the pedicurist worked to shape up his feet, West flinched in pain, mumbling, “Ah, woah.”

Instagram

Seconds later, the rapper hopped up from the chair, stumbling over his words, “No, I’m not gonna do the rest of it. I gotta…my…I’m out of here.”

The nail tech attempted to explain her process and insisted West sit back down, but he refused.

“It’s my toes,” West spoke over the woman. “It’s my toes. It’s my toes,” he finished condescendingly.

“I’m not gonna do it,” West continued, “Wrap it up, I’m not gonna do it.”

During West’s scuttle with the woman, Ty Dolla $ign awkwardly stared at the camera like a scene straight from The Office.

Instagram

When the tech asked if West would rather do a manicure, he bluntly responded, “Nope,” before thanking the woman for her time.

West didn’t seem to give the interaction a second thought, casually waltzing over to his buddies on the couch after the nail tech exited the room.

After spending most of the summer boycotting shoes and socks, the rapper’s pedicure was surely much-needed TLC.

During an August Italian getaway, West and his alleged “wife” Bianca Censori were spotted gallivanting throughout Italy, footwear.

In the snap, West can be seen sporting a black crewneck shirt and oversized black pants extending past his feet. The rapper completed his minimalist look with a crossbody bag and a chain necklace.

On a separate occasion in Italy, West and Censori were seen exiting a vehicle without shoes. He donned another all-black outfit, while Censori wore a completely sheer nude-colored top and low-rise white maxi skirt.

Whether it’s fleeing from a pedicure mid-service or making questionable fashion choices, nobody has Kanye’s back like Kanye does.