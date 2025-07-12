Italian Man Who Died After Being Sucked Into Plane’s Engine Was Attempting To Rebuild Life

New details surrounding the man who took his own life after diving into a plane’s jet engine have surfaced. The man, now identified as 35-year-old Andrea Russo, had struggled with drug problems in the past. He was working to rebuild his life at the time of his death.

As reported by Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, the incident occurred on Tuesday, July 8, at Orio al Serio Airport. The airport is currently known as Il Caravaggio International Airport or Milan Bergamo Airport.

Russo managed to bypass the airport’s security checks and managed to reach the runway. At the time, the Volotea Airbus A319 was ready to depart to Asturias, Spain. A video captured the moment in which Russo reaches the side of the plane’s engine and attempts to climb it.

The video then shows Russo circling the plane. Russo then proceeded to dive into the plane, resulting in a violent death. The footage was cut due to its extreme nature.

According to Metro, Andrea Russo was a builder who was recovering from past drug problems. At the time of his death, as per the outlet, citing local tributes in his honor, he was attempting to rebuild his life following a turbulent struggle with his addictions.

Reaction And Investigation

Following the incident, Volotea, a Spanish airline, issued a statement, confirming that Russo was not a crew member.

“We regret to confirm flight V73511 from BGY-OVD was involved in an incident at Milan-Bergamo Airport at 10:35h,” Volotea wrote on X. “One person not onboard and not affiliated with the company was seriously injured. All 154 passengers and 6 crew are safe. A new flight is scheduled for 15:55.”

Furthermore, in a statement shared with multiple media outlets, including PEOPLE, Volotea confirmed that Andrea Russo was not a passenger either.

“We are doing everything possible to support the affected passengers and crew, providing them with psychological support, while working in close coordination with the Italian authorities,” the airline added at the time.

Currently, local authorities are investigating the incident. Local prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli told Metro that they are looking into “possible relationships with the airport or the world of planes.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.