‘It Ends With Us’ Author Shares Unfortunate Health News

Colleen Hoover, the author of It Ends With Us, announced earlier this week that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a recent Instagram Stories post, Hooverr evealed gthat she had already started treatment. “Second to last day of radiation!” she declared, with a photo of herself in a hospital gown.

She further revealed that she was undergoing the treatment at Texas Oncology.

“I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @texas.oncology,” the best-selling author stated. “But they’ve been pretty great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them.”

Last month, the It Ends With Us author spoke about her diagnosis for the first time. However, she did not mention what form of cancer she has.

Hoover mentioned she had some health woes this past fall but noted she had been putting everything off until the film adaptation of her other novel, Reminders of Him, was complete.

“When I returned home, I found out I had cancer,” she revealed.

The author then disclosed that the cancer had been “removed through surgery,” and she had to go through radiation.

“While it felt huge and scary for a bit, and I had to miss out on the Regretting You premiere, and some other important career and personal moments,” she continued. “I just wasn’t ready to share with anyone until I knew what the outcome would be.”

The ‘It Ends With Us’ Author Revealed More Details About the Cancer She’s Battling

Last week, Hoover revealed more details about the cancer she’s battling in a Facebook post.

“I got results back today from the geneticist that say my cancer did not come from family genes,” she wrote. “It also didn’t come from the two main causes of the cancer, which are HPV and excessive hormones.”

Hoover also wrote, “This means it was more than likely environmental/lifestyle, which is lack of exercise, poor diet, and stress.”

Despite the circumstances, the author remains optimistic. “I’m happy and grateful to be alive, but I hate vegetables. I hate when I have to get off the couch. I hate sweating.”

She then noted,”I hate when science is right. If you see me at the gym, don’t even tell me good job. If you see me at a restaurant eating grilled chicken and drinking water, I’m probably real mad about it.”