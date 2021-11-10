Is Shailene Woodley Responsible For Aaron Rogers Vaccine Decision?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has recently come under fire for lying about being vaccinated for COVID-19, but some are pointing fingers at the football player’s girlfriend, Shailene Woodley.

Woodley’s ‘Cryptic’ Insta Post

The actress appeared to respond to the criticism on her Instagram account. Woodley posted a story with a drawing of a woman rising from waves with the moon in the background. This was accompanied by the words, “Calm seas may bring you peace. But storms are where you’ll find your power.” After fans and followers started speculating about the meaning behind the post, the Big Little Lies star took to Instagram again to clear up the confusion.

“Just read somewhere that the media is claiming I deleted an Insta story amid the ‘chaos.’ (An astrology post of all things) (not cryptic at all you dummies)” she wrote. “Do you even know how stories work brah? They self-delete after 24 hours. Literally lol’ing over here over your determination to make a story out of nothing. Grasping at straws my dears.”

Rodgers Reveals Vaccine Misgivings

Rodgers revealed earlier this week that he tested positive for COVID-19, despite telling reporters that he was “immunized.” In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers claimed to be allergic to an ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He also said he refused to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after hearing that some people had adverse reactions to the drug.

He also claimed to have received monoclonal antibodies, which has left many scratching their heads. Monoclonal antibodies are typically set aside for people who are at extremely high risk for COVID, and some are wondering how Rodgers got access to them.

In addition to this, the Green Bay player praised ivermectin. The FDA has not authorized or approved the use of this drug to combat COVID-19, and has warned against taking it for that purpose.

Could Woodley Be Behind It?

Some are wondering if Rodgers’ recent engagement to Woodley has anything to do with his hesitation to get vaccinated. The Divergent actress is very open about her natural lifestyle, talking publicly about her rejection of traditional medicines and therapies. She also hasn’t confirmed if she is vaccinated or not. However, Rodgers is capable of making his own decisions, so laying the blame at Woodley’s feet is ridiculous.

No matter the reason, Rodgers is still unvaccinated, which means he’s benched until he’s asymptomatic, according to the NFL safety guidelines.