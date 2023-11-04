Is Hulu Reviving ‘Prison Break’?: Everything We Know So Far

Prison Break, the popular Fox drama series that captivated audiences in the mid-2000s, is set to return with a reboot, and this time, Hulu is taking the reins. According to a report by Deadline, the streaming platform is ready to revive the cult-favorite show with a few significant changes in the mix.

The original Prison Break series, which first premiered in 2005, is also available for streaming on Hulu. However, the reboot is expected to bring new life to the show, even if it doesn’t carry forward any of the original characters. The reboot remains shrouded in secrecy, with details closely guarded, and the series has yet to receive an official name.

The decision to entrust the Prison Break reboot to Hulu follows Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. Disney now owns both Disney+ and Hulu, making it a fitting platform for the revival of the popular series.

The original Prison Break series followed Michael Scofield, played by Wentworth Miller, as he embarked on an intricate plan to save his brother, Lincoln Burrows, from death row. The show garnered widespread acclaim and suspenseful storytelling, running for four seasons on Fox.

The series concluded with a made-for-TV movie called The Final Break, which served as an epilogue to the series. In 2015, the show returned for a sequel limited series, featuring the return of the original characters, and this fifth season marked the grand finale of Prison Break.

Despite the series’ enduring popularity, both Wentworth Miller, who portrayed Michael Scofield, and Dominic Purcell, who played Lincoln Burrows, have officially confirmed that they will not reprise their roles in the reboot. Wentworth Miller, in particular, expressed his decision to part ways with Prison Break and revealed his intention not to participate in any future projects related to the show.

In January 2020, Wentworth Miller conveyed his determination to distance himself from Prison Break due to his identity as a gay man. He expressed a commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community and denounced bullying within the community. This led him to address his decision not to rejoin the series.

Miller made his stance clear on Instagram, stating, “I’m out. Of PB. Officially.” He continued, “Not [because] of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).”

He expressed understanding that this decision might be disappointing to some fans and offered an apology, saying, “I’m sorry.” Wentworth Miller concluded his post by addressing those who might be bothered by his choice, stating, “If you’re hot and bothered [because] you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one…That’s your work. – W.M.”

The actor received strong support from his fellow cast members in response to his decision. The absence of Miller and Purcell will undoubtedly bring about a significant change in the reboot, and fans eagerly anticipate how the series will reinvent itself without its iconic leads.

As the Prison Break reboot emerges with Hulu as its new home, viewers will have to wait for further details and the unveiling of the show’s approach to delivering a fresh take on the intense, high-stakes world of the original series, while also introducing a new cast and characters to the franchise.