Irina Shayk Draws Bianca Censori Comparisons With ‘Insane’ Bodysuit at Fashion Week

Bianca Censori appears to be influencing the modeling world, as Irina Shayk turned heads in a barely-there bodysuit at London Fashion Week.

Shayk graced the fashion show in a daring plunging fur bodysuit that left little to the imagination. She showcased the striking ensemble before taking to the runway to close the show. Walking alongside the legendary model Ebony, Shayk captivated the crowd with her bold fashion statement.

Shayk took to Instagram to share footage from her catwalk appearance. The carousel of images and videos also showcased candid BTS snaps of her sporting the outfit.

“From Korea to London,” she wrote alongside the series of images and video. “Honored to be a part of the most incredible show of Mowalola, a woman of rare talent with a unique vision. She gives voice to so many people and to the young generation through her fashion, i admire her strength, creativity and free spirit. U R FOREVER 👑.”

Fans React to Irina Shayk Channeling Bianca Censori at London Fashion Week

Of course, Shayk’s over 23 million followers on Instagram weighed in on her London Fashion Week appearance.

“Perfect🔥”, one fan wrote, with another adding: “Stunning.”

A third fan felt the model looked like a hunter stalking its prey. “Look like a wolf 😮 I loved it 😘,” they gushed.

However, some internet denizens were less than impressed. Though Censori set the tone for these sorts of outfits, many onlookers felt Irina Shayk’s look was ripped out of Doja Cat’s playbook.

“Why on earth would her team—or she, for that matter—think this is okay? It’s a total copy-paste of what Doja wore!”, one Doja fan bemoaned. “If you’re gonna steal a style, at least make it less obvious. This is Doja’s outfit all over again!”, a second fan agreed.

“Seriously? Who greenlit this? It’s like she just raided Doja’s closet. Try again, sweetie!”, a third fan chimed in.

Indeed, Doja Cat did sport a similar look back in April for Coachella. She shared the specific look in question on her Instagram, as well.

However, it should be noted that Shayk is simply a model sporting other designers’ work. Perhaps Doja Cat’s fans shouldn’t be so quick to show their claws.