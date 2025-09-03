Iowa Mother Injected 2-Year-Old Son With Insulin To Make Him Appear Sick

A 26-year-old Iowa mother, Alexandra Marie Frost, will spend a decade behind bars for repeatedly injecting her 2-year-old with insulin to make him appear sick.

As reported by The Gazette, Frost was sentenced to two five-year sentences to be served consecutively. She will spend 10 years behind bars, despite her initial request for a suspended sentence plus probation. Frost received the maximum sentence for both crimes, Class D felonies.

Back on June 9, Frost pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in bodily injury and administering harmful substances, as reported by Iowa’s News Now. Days before her sentencing, she requested to withdraw her guilty plea. However, Judge Mike Harris denied her motion.

‘Anomalies’ Found, Mother Arrested

Back on March 13, 2023, Frost’s son arrived at the University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital. He was suffering from multiple health issues, including low blood sugar levels, which required the administration of glucose. It was found, according to a criminal complaint, that the child had high insulin levels.

A search warrant affidavit detailed that the child’s glucose levels would drop and stabilize, repeatedly, labeled as “anomalies” by doctors. This led them to believe that the child’s condition was caused by medical child abuse.

Therefore, on March 14, 2023, doctors activated a camera in the toddler’s hospital room. The affidavit detailed that Frost was seen in the video going to the bathroom and returning with a syringe. Then, the mother would inject the syringe into the child’s foot.

The calm toddler would turn agitated and start screaming in pain following the injection. Then, the syringe was disposed of in a “sharps” container.

Investigators learned from medical staff that insulin would lower a person’s glucose levels, which can lead to severe health issues, including death. Police learned that this explained the child’s sudden “anomalies,” which were caused by an “external” source.

No doctors injected the child, given that he wasn’t suffering from any medical issue that required insulin. The only person who was consistently with the toddler was Alexandra Marie Frost.

After the child was removed from Frost’s custody, he stopped suffering from blood sugar or insulin level issues.