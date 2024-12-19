Inside the Eras Tour-Themed Surprise Party Travis Kelce Threw for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift recently wrapped up her record-breaking worldwide Eras Tour after 20 months and 149 shows, and boyfriend Travis Kelce went all out to celebrate.

Following Taylor’s 35th birthday on Dec. 13, the GRAMMY-winning singer travelled to Kansas City, Missouri, for an epic Eras Tour-themed bash with family and friends.

Fans got an inside look at the party thanks to Taylor’s pals like Brittany Mahomes — wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany, who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick’s third child, outfitted herself for the occasion. She donned a silver fringe dress with knee-high cowboy boots.

Patrick also went all-out in a tuxedo, which referenced the tour’s “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” costume.

Taylor also appeared in Brittany’s IG post. The singer stunned in a black Balmain halter-neck minidress, complete with her signature ponytail and red lipstick.

In true Eras Tour fashion, friendship bracelets were also spotted decorating the tables at the event.

Photo via Brittany Mahomes Instagram

Another of Taylor’s pals, Ashley Avignone, posted pics from the bash. She also revealed more about how Travis pulled off the surprise.

“When she thought she was going to a small, quiet dinner but it was actually a giant surprise party with her friends and family, props included,” Ashley captioned her Instagram post, which revealed more partygoers like the Haim sisters and some of Travis’ Chiefs teammates.

Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, was also in attendance at the party. That only added fuel to the fire of Swifties who speculated the surprise might have also included a secret engagement.

Some of Taylor’s fans noted that she posed for a few pics with her left hand front and center. They wondered if it was possible that an engagement ring was blurred out.

“Hey. Um, guys? Do you feel like the pics with her hand are… blurred? Or am I hormonal,” one Swiftie, Liz Woods, speculated via her Instagram Story.





When a fellow fan DMed her to ask why the singer wouldn’t simply remove her ring for the photos, Liz responded, “Because wearing an engagement ring after getting engaged at a party celebrating you sounds like the most perfect night ever!”

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour spanned 20 months, 5 continents and 149 shows.

Travis has been nothing but supportive of Taylor over the course of her massive tour, attending several concerts, just as the singer traveled to many of his Chiefs games.

“Shout out to Tay, and the unbelievable Eras tour has finally come to an end,” he shared on a recent episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“Shout out to everybody that was a part of that show,” Travis added. “Obviously, it’s her music, her tour, and everything, but that was a full production, man. That thing was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people, but mostly because of Taylor.”

For his part, Travis is also on a record-breaking run of his own. The Chiefs are about to enter the NFL playoffs in search of a Super Bowl three-peat, after taking home the Lombardi trophy the past two years.

