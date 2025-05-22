Influencer Reveals She Got Punched In The Head By Stranger, Blasts Cops For Not Doing Anything

A social media influencer from New York revealed a video of a stranger punching her in the head. Author and influencer Kindra Hall fell to the pavement after the attack in broad daylight. She’s now blasting the police online for not taking swift action to arrest the man.

Hall posted the shocking video of the altercation from Wednesday, May 14. Around 10:30 AM on her way to work, Hall shared she “was randomly punched in the head.”

Influencer Blasts Cops For Not Wanting To Help After Stranger Punched Her

She mentioned that the area of impact started swelling around her jaw and ear, leading to a headache. Hall was at least “grateful it wasn’t worse,” but it was still an unprompted attack.

“I managed to grab my phone and film the perp as he sauntered away,” Hall continued to write. The surveillance footage was followed up with video captured on a phone.

She tried following him, and at one point, he turned around, yelling threats at her. “He gave me his address before threatening to slit my throat,” said Hall.

The next clip showed police finally taking action to hold the perpetrator down. “After FINALLY convincing the cops that I wanted to file a report even though it would ‘take a lot of time,'” Hall said. Meanwhile, the stranger continued threatening the two cops.

The influencer then shared a photo of more officers who arrived to take the man away. “New Yorkers, in these situations, even if the first authorities make you feel like it’s not worth it or that you’re not even bleeding, push the issue!” Hall wrote.

In the video’s caption, she clarified that this wasn’t at an unsafe hour and that she wasn’t distracted. Hall also revealed that the cops took around 30 minutes to arrive and weren’t fazed by the man’s threats.

“I remember saying, ‘So since I’m not bleeding, a punch to the head is ok?!'” Hall recalled saying. It was only after she “refused to back down” and when she mentioned her headache that they agreed to help her.

Hall also mentioned that she had to get the security footage herself from a nail salon. “The cops walked into the nail salon when I pointed out the camera, but said only the owner had access to the footage,” Hall explained.

Her husband later visited the nail salon, and they were happy to give them the footage. “It took five minutes,” she said.

Hall ended her post by telling her followers to stay safe and aware. “If it happens to you, don’t let anyone convince you to let it go,” she concluded.