Influencer Garners Backlash After Hitting The Town With Highly Contagious Infection

A popular influencer is garnering flak and backlash online after hitting the town with a highly contagious infection. We’re talking about the dreaded pink eye, of course.

Videos by Suggest

Influencer Madeleine White Fedyk found herself with the double crusties. She shared her infection with fans on TikTok for some reason. Rather than stay home, she was determined to go out and celebrate her birthday.

She decided to mask her symptoms for her birthday party. White revealed she was going to an EDC rave with 100,000 other people. As you can imagine, the alarm bells immediately went off.

Pink eye is easily spread. So an EDC rave can be an easy place to pass it to a bunch of people.

She said, “Alright, get ready with ol’ pink eye for my 30th birthday party! This is just my luck, this would happen to me.”

Several followers called out the influencer for not thinking about others.

“This post just pmo (pissed me off). Why would you just go out with a pink eye? It’s so gross, selfish, and irresponsible,” one person wrote.

Influencer Develops Pink Eye

“Omg the double pinkeye though,” another wrote. “Why would she even want to go out?”

And another wrote, “I can’t imagine publicly admitting this. This is so beyond foul.”

Others questioned the fact that she put makeup on a pink eye infection.

“Those brushes are now contaminated…,” one wrote.

“Did she put makeup on it, too? Something tells me you’re not supposed to do that, both bc (because) of the active infection and its potential spread/reinfection,” another wrote.

As far as makeup goes, the influencer called out her husband, DJ Andrew Fedyk. She said he gave her the pink eye.

“He actually gave himself the pink eye using $2 green makeup from Spirit Halloween to paint himself as Princess Fiona,” she said.

“I really didn’t know it was that contagious. He got it from the makeup, I didn’t know that I could get it. So I was definitely nowhere near as cautious as I should have been with him,” White also said.